New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was welcomed to Japan by two giant kiwis swaying sadly to classical violin music. The perfect way to start any holiday. More of us should do this.

The video was captured by Stuff NZ’s chief political reporter Henry Cooke. We thank him greatly for his service to content.

This is the greatest day of my life pic.twitter.com/KIp4bP7h8u — henry cooke (@henrycooke) April 21, 2022

I am simply in awe of the dancing kiwi footage. They are so big and look so happy. With the sound turned off, it looks as though they could be swaying jovially to a Dua Lipa song.

But turning the sound on completely changes the vibe of the video.

While the music is very beautiful, it is quite sombre. Thus the dancing kiwis go from happy bopping to mournful swaying. Is that what you see before you die? I hope so.

Cooke explained that that this welcome wasn’t from the Japanese Government but was during an event organised by New Zealand-based kiwi company Zespri. Apparently the Zespri kiwis are bloody huge in Japan. Good for them.

In fact, the two characters are known as the Kiwi Brothers and they’re in a load of Japanese Zespri ads. This ad in particular is an absolute bop.

My favourite part of Cooke’s video is the fact that, despite there being a not-insignificant number of people in the room, no one seems to be paying attention to the kiwis.

It’s like a fruit version of The Red Shoes fairytale. Dance for us Kiwi Brothers! Dance until you bleed! Or juice! Whatever it is!

New Zealand’s Prime Minister and Trade Minister, with Jacinda Ardern and Damien O’Connor. pic.twitter.com/OhlpcAht6G — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) April 21, 2022

It’s also not the first time Jacinda Ardern has met the Kiwi Brothers. This is in fact a longstanding, beautiful friendship.

She first met the big dancing fruity boys in 2019.

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, meets kiwi mascots in Japan. pic.twitter.com/NpN8ix1H2X — Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) September 20, 2019

Does anyone think their arms look like giant cucumbers, or is it just me?

Speaking to News Hub Jacinda Ardern said that she “particularly [remembered]” the Kiwi Brothers from 2019.

“That image brought such joy and delight to my office in New Zealand that to this day, the photo of my hand holding with the Kiwi Brothers still hangs in my office,” she said.

Clearly we need to get some of our own ominously dancing national fruit.

Maybe it’s time to whip out the Bananas in Pyjamas and have them do a slow dance “Never Tear Us Apart” by INXS? It’s literally the only thing that could top the Kiwi Brothers.