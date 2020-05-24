In the latest example of Jacinda Ardern effortlessly handling disasters like a total champ, we have footage of the Kiwi Prime Minister continuing a live TV interview despite an earthquake shaking the whole damn building.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck while Ardern was chatting about her fiancé Clarke Gayford building a new, second backyard shed on breakfast TV .

Not only was she completely unfazed, but she somehow managed to crack a few jokes too.

“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan, quite a decent shake here,” she said.

“But if you see things moving behind me, the Beehive moves a little more than most.”

While Ardern was in the New Zealand Parliament in Wellington, the earthquake actually struck near Levin on the North Island just before 8:00 AM.

Over 32,000 people reported feeling the quake. Almost 100 of them said it felt “severe”, while 10 described it as “extreme”.

Kiwis on social media were pretty impressed at how the PM handled it, especially given the total shitshow of events she’s had to deal with over the past 12 months or so.

Do you think Jacinda felt that and thought "you've got to be fuckjng kidding me" #eqnz — Nic (@NicNicNZ) May 24, 2020

Jacinda has the skills to lead NZ; covid19, march 15, economy and she smiles off a large earthquake like it was nothing. What a person. #nzpol @NewshubNZ — Adamski (@damibott) May 24, 2020

jacinda ardern was live this morning during the earthquake and my favourite thing is that you see the exact moment she thinks ‘don’t you dare give me another national emergency to deal with’ and then the relief when it’s just a moderate earthquake. — iz ???????? (@willow_iz) May 24, 2020

i can’t believe jacinda was literally live on tv when the earthquake happened HAHAHAH — kate ???? (@bwaykatyptx) May 24, 2020

Two smaller quakes followed shortly after.

While there were no immediate reports of any damage, it did fuck up transport for the morning.

But Ardern didn’t let it fuck up her interview, and gave the host the all-clear to continue after a couple of seconds.

“I’m not under any hanging lights, I look like I’m in a structurally sound place,” she said.

We hope her fiancé’s two sheds are structurally sound, too.

