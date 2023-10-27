Two Sons Living At Home Have Just Been Evicted By Their Italian Boss Of A Mum

An Italian woman has just won the case of all cases. In truly boss news, a 75-year-old woman in Italy has successfully won an eviction order issued against her two sons, aged 40 and 42, who were still living at home.

The woman from Pavia, a city south of Milan, had apparently tried on numerous occasions to push her sons to live more independent lives but said that “neither of them wanted to know”, as per the local newspaper La Provincia Pavese.

According to the newspaper, the woman was so tired of her two employed sons never contributing to household chores or expenses, that she ultimately decided to take them to court.

As per The Guardian, a Pavia judge sided with the woman and issued an eviction order against the men.

The judge did initially note that the sons were technically allowed to live at home due to the “obligation of the parent to provide maintenance”, however found that for this particular case it wasn’t justifiable given they were both over the age of 40.

The men have to move out by December 18.

Not that we should sympathise with literal grown men, but the trend of living or moving back home as an adult isn’t just happening in Europe.

A recent Finder survey of 1,073 respondents revealed 1 in 10 Aussies have either moved back home with their parents or had an adult child return home in the past year. That’s equivalent to 662,000 households having adult children living at home.

The rising cost of living, rental market and motivation to save money were big factors as to why Australians are choosing to return to the nest.

Meanwhile in Italy, a study found 69.4 per cent of young people aged 18 to 34 years were living with their parents in 2022. From those results the share of males living with their parents was higher than females, at 72.6 per cent.

Let’s hope this recent court case sends a message to other male adults who are fully employed and refusing to leave home. This is your sign.