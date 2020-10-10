Our home-girl Sia is so obsessed with reality TV, that she adopted her two 18-year old sons after seeing one of them in a documentary and then adopting him and his friend as her own.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, the singer talked about the moment she decided to adopt her two sons.

“I am obsessed with reality television and documentaries, and I watched a documentary and saw my son. I was like: ‘What? Like, he doesn’t have anybody,” she said.

“Oh my god. I’m going to find him and I’m going to be his mummy.’ And so that’s what I did.”

Sia adopted her sons, who were ageing out of the foster care system in 2019. Having two black sons helped her to re-evaluate her white privilege on a deeper level.

“I’m embarrassed that it took me to adopt two Black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis,” she told Elle Magazine.

“There are things we can do. We can actually act and try and get justice for Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain. We can have an effect… I’m very scared for my sons,” she added.

Sia also talked about becoming a mother for the first-time and that she’s considered fostering kids as well. Aw what an angel.

“I have obviously such an overflow of love that I could definitely see myself doing it again, but not for a while. The next thing I’m planning to do is foster actual infants.”

Not only is Sia a bloody generous Queen when it comes to kids, she is also an extremely passionate philanthropist. Last Thanks Giving, Sia pretended to be a woman who had just won the lottery named ‘Cici’, and paid for everyone’s groceries at the local Walmart.

The Chandelier singer is also a massive fan of the US version of Survivor and donates a cash prize to her favourite contestant on each season, which her fans have dubbed The Sia Awards.

Now that is how to use your money for good.