If you have an internal monologue, you’d likely be shocked to hear that some people just… don’t.

Wild, I know. But some people just don’t have a voice inside their heads that they hear when they think.

Personally, I hear every thought in my brain as if I’m saying it out loud, so it is mind blowing to me that some people do not. Every single sentence I say on a daily basis is played in my head like an audio file before I actually say it out loud. But this isn’t the case for everyone.

I genuinely do not understand how anyone thinks without hearing their voice. Do they see words as if they’re reading a book? Or do they just have abstract thoughts that don’t directly translate to thoughts? I don’t fucking understand.

It’s sheer madness, and thanks to a viral article by Ryan Andrew Langdon, the Internet is just realising that not everyone has an internal monologue.

Prompted by a tweet by @kyleplantemoji, Langdon fell down a rabbit hole of trying to comprehend people who don’t experience the phenomenon that is an internal monologue.

Fun fact: some people have an internal narrative and some don't As in, some people's thoughts are like sentences they "hear", and some people just have abstract non-verbal thoughts, and have to consciously verbalize them And most people aren't aware of the other type of person — Kyle???? (@KylePlantEmoji) January 27, 2020

The general consensus is that a majority of people (or at least Twitter users) have an internal monologue, but those who do not experience this have been quick to share an insight into how their brain thinks.

I imagine if you don’t hear your own thoughts, you’re probably exceptionally confused right now.

But like any thought provoking piece of information, Twitter went absolutely buck wild over this, sharing opinions and stories from both sides of the coin.

First of all, we’ve got the overwhelming majority of people (myself and all five people I could scramble answers from included) who hear their own thoughts in full sentences.

What the actual shit some people don’t have an internal monologue????????? Can I be you???? I literally won’t shut the fuck up in there. — Ruby (@Its_Rachel_Ruby) January 30, 2020

wait hold on …. so not everyone has an internal monologue ??? some people just have like …. non verbal thoughts ???? there are actually people out there who don't hear their own voice in their head throughout the day LOL what — soup (@stephs0up) January 31, 2020

HOW THE FUCK DO YALL BE THINKING WITHOUT AN INTERNAL MONOLOGUE https://t.co/zkVYmsNPNn — Dani (@dani_g_3) January 30, 2020

Okay this is actually blowing my mind that not everyone has their own internal monologue because there isn’t one second out of my day that the little voice inside my head isn’t saying something lolol https://t.co/lWdgSN8OXa — Kayla Dawn Cochran (@KaylaDawn51) January 30, 2020

And then we’ve got the rare few who do not hear their own thoughts. Whether they see words and read their thoughts like a book, or just have random streams of consciousness that can’t be directly translated into sentences.

um…ur telling me yall actually have an internal monologue and coherent thoughts????? i don't think in words at all…im so confused pic.twitter.com/Q2xvoZqaoV — jace (@quietquintesse) January 30, 2020

I don't have an internal monologue. I think if I had to listen to myself talk in full sentences all day I would stick a whisk up my nose and scramble my brains until there was nothing left https://t.co/FGv8Q8AAVP — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) January 31, 2020