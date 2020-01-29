As much as I don’t want to admit it, all good things must come to an end, which sadly includes a wonderful little show called The Good Place. You know the one that I mean – it’s Ted Danson‘s best show since ‘Becker’, and has provided us with more moral questioning and quandaries than we could poke a stick at. And almost in absolute Good Place style, the upcoming episode’s details leave absolutely no clues whatsoever.

Seriously, did Neutral Janet or some kind of torturous Bad Place architect design this?

It’s the vaguest, broad-sweeping brief synopsis I’ve ever seen. Like the text version of waving your arms in the general direction of an important thing and saying “it’s all of…this.”

I’m irrationally furious at the combinations of “various conversations” and “various groups of people”. Damn you, Michael Schur, I need more information.

It feels like I’m being tortured in The Bad Place with this write-up, here.

Considering it’s the very last episode ever I guess I can’t be too surprised that The Good Place is taking absolutely no risks of spoilers, or alluding to literally anything that happens in the episode. It’s assumed that the no-spoilers logline is a homage to Mad Men, and that show’s notoriously vague episode descriptions.

Actually, it does also read as if the showrunners have just gotten Jason to do the official write-up for the ep, knowing full well that he wouldn’t have been paying attention at all.

Secrets are always safe with Jason, simply because he won’t remember shit and just about everything that comes out of his mouth is largely unbelievable.

Regardless, I’m very excited to watch the episode – which is called When You’re Ready which I am absolutely not, thank you very much – when it drops on Netflix at the end of January. Really keen to watch the [REDACTED] conversations between [REDACTED] and [REDACTED].