Three Hospital Workers Are Being Investigated For Accessing Kate Middleton’s Medical Records

Three workers at a private London hospital are being investigated for allegedly accessing Kate Middleton‘s medical records without permission.

The London Clinic staff could face disciplinary or even legal action for the potential data breach, including a possible criminal charge, and could also be slapped with an unlimited fine.

In the UK, accessing someone’s medical records without cause or consent can be a criminal offence, and the London Clinic itself could also be at risk if it was found to have failed to keep Kate’s personal information safe.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (the British data watchdog) says it is investigating the incident, with British Health Minister Maria Caulfield saying police have also been asked to look into the case.

The London Clinic hospital where Middleton underwent surgery in January. Image: AP.

In a statement, London Clinic CEO Al Russell said that his staff were “acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality”.

“We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken,” he said.

“There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

The hospital also feared King Charles‘ medical records were accessed, however those concerns have since been dismissed.

It comes after Kensington Palace reported Kate attended the hospital for abdominal surgery in January. Kate has not been seen in public since December, apart from a highly divisive stroll through a farm, leading to widespread speculation about where she actually is.

Because nothing says someone is alive and well like being told they’ve been “sent to the farm”.

The only other proof of life is a highly edited and since discredited photo with her children, and an unclear picture of her in the back of a car.

The palace PR team could put this all to bed with one 30-second public appearance. Instead, with Kate’s next public appearance not until Easter, we’ll just have to wait until then to see her rise again.