There seems to be no consistency to the weather at the moment, and with every other week being either a heatwave or a deluge it seems impossible to know what to expect. For this year’s January 26, the forecasters at Bureau of Meteorology predict hot and wet weather for much of the country, so if you are planning to get out and about, staying safe in the heat is absolutely a top priority.

Meteorologists predict that this week is going to be hot, with Sydney expected to cop the worst of it on Friday. The city is expected to hit 36 degrees and a high change of rain could make it a very humid day.

Physician and heat expert Dr Arnagretta Hunter previously said staying cool is absolutely essential to our health, no matter how you do it.

“Stay cool, avoid strenuous activity outside, don’t work outside and especially not in direct sun in the middle of the day,” she told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“Staying hydrated is also very important, so making sure you’ve always got access to water and being aware you might be getting more dehydrated.”

She said it is important to be alert to signs of heat stress, not just in yourself but in those around you as well. Heat stress is a life threatening condition and warning signs include being confused and speaking nonsensically, getting very thirsty, and feeling generally unwell and nauseous.

Some Invasion Day protests, such as the one in Sydney, have been scheduled to start earlier in the day, which will help you keep out of that midday heat. However, if you are going to be out in the sun, the top advice is to carry a water bottle and wear light clothing. In hotter temperatures (and especially in humid conditions) you may be more dehydrated than you realise, so keep sipping. You can always jump into a nearby air conditioned building if you need to as well.

Weather Forecasts For Jan 26

Melbourne

Let’s get started with Australia’s best city — Melbourne. Sadly, it won’t be sunny, with clouds and showers predicted throughout the day. Winds are also expected to pick up over the morning. Temperature-wise, those weather nerds at BoM predict a high of 22 degrees, and with a 60% chance of rain an umbrella could be a good idea.

Sydney

Sydney is predicted to be mostly sunny in the morning, but changing in the afternoon with a 70% chance of showers later in the day. It’s will likely be a scorcher though, with temperatures looking to hit as high as 36 degrees. If you are out and about, winds might help a little bit and are expected to pick up later in the afternoon.

Hobart

It’s set to be a cloudy day in Hobart, with a 60% chance of showers most likely to hit in the morning. Slight winds picking up throughout the morning should help keep things at cool 21 degrees.

Adelaide

It’s looking to be a mostly sunny day in Adelaide, with just a small chance of a shower in the morning. There will also be slight winds, but these will slow as the day progresses. A high of 23 degrees makes for a relatively pleasant day in the South Australian capital.

Perth

The world’s most isolated big city is set to have the best weather in Australia, with all day sun. There will be slight winds, but with absolutely no chance of rain. With a high of 32 degrees it will be a great day (to head to the protest currently planned for Forrest Chase, on Wellington Street, at 12pm).

Darwin

Sorry Darwin, but the monsoon weather will have descended upon you come Friday. The outlook currently appears to be cloudy and windy with thunderstorms and a 90% chance of rain. The temperature is looking to peak at 30 degrees, so a pretty standard heat for this time of year.

Brisbane

Brisbane also looks to be a stormy day, with BoM predicting a change of thunderstorms. The forecast currently has Friday looking to be cloudy and rainy with winds picking up as the day progresses. But with protests and markets kicking off early in the day, perhaps the worst of the weather can be avoided.

Canberra

Last and certainly least is Canberra. The capital is set to be cloudy on Friday, and with a 70% chance of rain an umbrella could be advisable. The day will also begin with light winds expected to become stronger later on in the morning. A high temperature of 29 degrees is predicted.