It feels like something out of a wild fever dream, but Hawaiian Airlines is actually going to be resuming flights into Sydney and Brisbane! Well, at the very least, it has big aims to do so, which is exciting.

On Tuesday, Hawaiian Airlines announced that it will be resuming flights to Sydney and Brisbane from December 15, as long as everything is smooth sailing with the whole easing of international flight restrictions and all.

If this does come to fruition, it’ll be pretty bloody huge, as Hawaiian Airlines has been absent for roughly 18 months. We’ve missed the sky, friends, please take us back up there.

“We keep our published schedule available for sale further out but we constantly adjust it based on the likelihood of our ability to serve the market,” a spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines told Executive Traveller.

“This has been true throughout the pandemic as conditions evolve in each of our markets.

“We look forward to returning to Australia soon but don’t have a definitive date to announce.”

So, sure, the December 15 date isn’t definitive, but it’s a solid benchmark for when the company hopes to bring in their planes.

On a similar note, Qantas has also announced that it intends to hopefully resume international flying on December 20, but naturally, anything can change with the flick of Scott Morrison‘s chubby little wrist.

“It’s obviously up to government exactly how and when our international borders re-open,” said Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce in a statement.

“[The government] agrees with our broad assumptions, and agree that our plan is reasonable.”

If all goes to plan, we could be seeing flights to Singapore, London and Los Angeles in the first week that flights open up, which is very promising for a lot of Aussies’ New Year’s plans.

It goes without saying that flight passengers will need to be fully vaccinated, and international travel will need to be a confirmed luxury returning to us all.

For now, it’s nice to have something to look forward to as we hold our breaths for the next couple of months.

