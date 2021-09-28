International travel is very much looking to be back on the cards in the early months of 2022, as three major airlines put Bali back on their international flight schedules two years after the pandemic brought international travel to a screeching halt. You know what that means? Trips to Bali might be back on the cards in the new year.

Per Executive Traveller, Qantas, Virgin Australia, and Jetstar have all announced plans to resume flights to the Indonesian island from late March and early April, which means Aussies could be exploring the volcanic mountains and fields of rice paddies pretty bloody soon.

The updated Qantas flight timetables shows daily direct flights from Sydney to Denpasar are projected to start again on March 27, with Melbourne flights starting the next day. Virgin Australia’s timetables also have the same projected date for its flights to resume from Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

These projected flights are available to book from now, with Qantas flights going for around $800 return at the time of writing.

For those of us wanting to get back on that budget flight energy, it’s predicted that Jetstar flights will start back up from April 1st, which we’re very much hoping isn’t some extremely long-con April Fool’s joke.

Sadly for our mates in Western Australia, there are currently no direct flights to Bali in the pipeline just yet due to Premier Mark McGowan‘s hard stance on places with low vaccination rates, which is a bit ironic considering it’s shorter to fly from Perth to Denpasar than it is to fly to Sydney.

Obviously this is all reliant on the COVID situation and border restrictions when international flights are planned to be reinstated for Aussie travellers. So fingers crossed fully-vaxxed Aussies can actually get out of the country for a bit of a tropical break – or that people trying to get home to Australia can get home via Bali – in the new year.