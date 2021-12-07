Prime Minister Scott Morrison has wheeled Gladys Berejiklian back in from the curb and backed her for a seat in federal politics despite an ongoing corruption investigation against her.

A bunch of Libs have thrown their support behind Berejiklian after Scomo and Josh Frydenberg lobbied her last week to nominate for the federal seat of Warringah in Sydney’s north shore.

In fact, Morrison personally intervened to hold the seat for her and delay the preselection deadline after she reportedly agreed to consider running.

The seat was formerly safely Liberal, but Tony Abbott lost it in 2019 to independent Zali Steggall. The Coalition now wants to throw everything they’ve got at it to win it back at the 2022 election, and apparently allegedly corrupt Gladys is their gal.

Berejiklian resigned as NSW Premier in September, when the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) launched an investigation into whether she breached public trust and deliberately ignored any alleged corrupt behaviour by her ex-partner, former Member for Wagga Wagga Daryl Maguire, between 2012 and 2018.

Despite a steaming heap of evidence against her, including those phone taps, heard at the ICAC hearings, she’s always had the support of her party.

“I think she’d be great. I think, as I’ve said before, the way that Gladys Berejiklian has been treated over these events, I think has been shameful,” Morrison said in Sydney this week.

“I think this is a great opportunity, if Gladys wishes to run, but again, that’s up to her.”

He said there was no evidence “whatsoever” that she had broken criminal laws, and that the voters would decide.

He’s also gone balls to the wall to deride the ICAC, calling it a “kangaroo court” and saying Berejiklian has been the victim of a “pile-on”.

Mmm wonder why the leader of the party wrapped up in multiple corruption scandals would shit on a corruption watchdog so repeatedly like it was a pair of pants at Engadine Maccas.

And funnily enough the current Member for Warringah is pushing for the very federal integrity commission that Scomo is trying to avoid. CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham and Environment Minister Sussan Ley have also voiced their support for Gladys. Birmingham said on ABC News Breakfast that she had shown “exceptional leadership”.

She has until next month to decide, but having already dug her own girlboss grave it’d be great if she could stay there.