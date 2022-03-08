News Corp just quoted a Twitter account parodying former New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian as if it was run by the real ex-Premier. Hilariously bad news for News Corp but tragically funny news for those of us who are messy binches who need a silly little giggle (me).

News.com published a yarn on Tuesday about TV icon Yumi Stynes making a playful joke about a photo of Labor Senator Penny Wong and Labor Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese.

The photo featured Wong and Albanese marching in the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday. Stynes retweeted the pic and made a cheeky jab at Albanese: “she should be your boss, babe”.

News.com then said that the tweet copped mixed responses from people on Twitter, including allegedly Gladys ‘Managing Director at Optus’ Berejiklian.

It wrote: “‘Who wants to explain to Yumi how the houses of government work,’ Gladys Berejiklian responded”.

News.com may have fixed this error since this story was published so we’ve included a screenshot below just in case.

If you look at Stynes’ original tweet, you can see that the tweet News Corp referenced came from a very clearly fake account pretending to be the ex-Premier.

The tweet was posted by a user with the handle “@GladysBParody”. Berejiklian’s name was misspelled as “Berejiklian” in the Twitter account’s username.

The profile’s bio literally said: “Ex-Premier of NSW. Ex-Girlfriend of Daryl.”

Look, I think every journalist can admit they’ve had their own “Gladys Berejicklian” moment at least once in their career. But confusing the former leader of one of the largest states in the country with a very clear meme account parodying here is still without a doubt extremely funny.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to a spokesperson at News Corp for comment but they did not reply by the time of publishing.