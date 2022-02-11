Former NSW Premier and Head of Texts Gladys Berejiklian has been appointed managing director of Optus.

The announcement comes riiiight after she allegedly called the PM “a horrible, horrible person” in leaked texts.

It’s her first role since she resigned as premier in October after a series of tapped phone calls got her pinged by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) and investigated for corruption.

She yeeted herself out of politics in December and turned down Scott Morrison‘s earnest pleas to join the federal side.

Can’t have your phones tapped if you are the phone company. pic.twitter.com/Wq0BKAJ0xC — Niall Holden (@rup31) February 10, 2022

She will be in charge of text messaging services — T Mac (@NoShins81) February 10, 2022

Her appointment also comes the same week as the release of an audit of the state government’s $252 million Stronger Communities Fund which found 96 per cent of fund overseen by Berejiklian were awarded to Coalition-held seats.

The audit found Berejiklian identified 41 projects for $142 million, despite telling everyone she had nothing to do with where the money went.

Other than her penchant for communicating via text message, she held a couple of exec roles at Commonwealth Bank before joining politics, which is likely why she’s now gone down that road again.

Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin also said in a statement Berejiklian would “bring diverse experiences and new ways of thinking” to the industry. Mhhmm.

FYI Bayer Rosmarin was an exec for at Commonwealth Bank before joining Optus.