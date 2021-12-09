Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed that she will not pivot to federal politics, despite Scott Morrison, Josh Frydenberg and a bunch of Libs really really wanting her to.

Berejiklian called into 2GB radio at 8am to address the speculation around her return.

“I’m looking forward to a much less public life,” she said.

“I wont be contesting the federal seat of Warringah or any other seat for that matter.

“I’m going in a different direction.”

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Morrison, clearly pretty gutted, wished Gladys well.

“She’s made a decision to go forward into a new chapter of her life.”

He also took the opportunity to call her a trailblazer and an inspiration for the other “great professional women” in the Liberal Party.

“She’s off to blaze a new trail now.”

Go forth and girl boss.

Despite being investigated for corruption, Berejiklian was lobbied last week to nominate for Tony Abbott’s former seat in Sydney’s north shore.

Morrison even delayed the preselection deadline until January for her to decide, hoping her nomination would return the seat from independent Zali Steggall to the Libs.

Berejiklian resigned as premier in September in the wake of a Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) investigation into whether she breached public trust and deliberately ignored any alleged corrupt behaviour by her ex-partner, former MP Daryl Maguire.

Earlier this week, Morrison said she had been treated badly by what he called a pile-on — despite a mountain of evidence against her — and that “she’d be great” if she moved up to federal.

But when he spoke again yesterday it was clear her nomination was looking unlikely.

“That’s a decision for Gladys, ultimately, and she may choose not to go ahead here, I suspect, but that’s a matter for her, and I’ll respect her choice,” Morrison said.

“I know it’s been a very difficult time for her in recent times.”

Her last day as an MP is December 30.