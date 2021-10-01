Well, friends, just like that NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is gone. Outta here. Leaving for good. Following her decision to resign, the people of Australia whipped out their greatest memes (as always), and it’s simply sumptuous.

In case you missed it, today Gladys Berejiklian announced she’s resigning as Premier of New South Wales and from NSW Parliament, as the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) launches an investigation into whether she “breached public trust” between 2012 and 2018, and if her secret relationship with former Member for Wagga Wagga Daryl Maguire put her in a conflict of interest.

Big news, very serious, and you can read up on the technical details of ICAC investigation right here, but in this yarn, we are merely focusing on the sweet, sweet memes.

To start us off, here’s a meme from before the 1pm press conference today in which Berejiklian resigned. We all knew she was going to announce a resignation as soon as the ICAC investigation was announced, but we really wanted to see it with our own two eyes.

Me waiting for the Gladys Berejiklian press conference to start: pic.twitter.com/cwgqLSF73T — Matilda Boseley (@MatildaBoseley) October 1, 2021

And here’s one from PEDESTRIAN.TV’s Deputy Editor / my boss. No bias here though, this meme is just really fkn funny.

gladys girlbossed too close to the sun — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) October 1, 2021

And naturally, some spicy shit from The Chaser.

Did you expect anything less?

Gladys resigns to spend more time with paper shredder. — Chaser Interns (@ChaserInterns) October 1, 2021

Is there a more Australian named scandal than 'Gladys and Daryl'? — Lucy Carter (@lucethoughts) October 1, 2021

Can't wait for Gladys to turn up as Bin Chicken on #MaskedSingerAU next year. — B Locky-D E (@TheGrimRecapper) October 1, 2021

Masked Singer Australia making its way into Gladys discourse? You bloody love to see it.

Excited for her debut on the show as a former politician.

Dan Andrews and the Labor Party’s reaction to the Gladys Berejiklian news #nswpol pic.twitter.com/79DjOXiPnB — HagAnnabelle Comes Home ???? (@MovieHagan) October 1, 2021

wow, can't believe Gladys's final presser as premier was just this pic.twitter.com/VuHMkehUtK — Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) October 1, 2021

My hat is tipped to this next meme. So simple. So effective. Hang this in the Louvre, nay, hang this in the Wagga Wagga Art Gallery.

Don't be sad it's over be Gladys it happened — Max Chalmers (@maxchalm) October 1, 2021

gladys realising she can’t apply to get the $750 covid payments bc they’re stopping soon

pic.twitter.com/EQGaGYUJ4E — rachel (@milf_lover_0182) October 1, 2021

There’s something about “doing the dash in the trackhawk” that really tickles my funny bone.

they got gladys in 4k doing the dash in the trackhawk like she oj simpson lol pic.twitter.com/vamu3ju8Mf — hearteyes (@hearteyesrules) October 1, 2021

Pleasingly, this has been a Gold Standard resignation from Gladys Berejiklian. — Hayden O'Connor (@HaydenJOConnor) October 1, 2021

Swifties, you’ll appreciate this next one. There’s room for everyone in the Gladys Berejiklian resignation memes round-up, after all.

Gladys (Taylor’s Version) — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) October 1, 2021

Gladys resigning today so she could get the 4 day long weekend >>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/qtMXKSgb3j — scottythick (@thighprince_) October 1, 2021

Did anyone even listen to Scott Morrison‘s presser earlier?

Well, we did: he announced that international travel is back on (!!!!!), which you’ll need to be across to understand this next meme.

scomo doing a presser while we're all waiting for gladys pic.twitter.com/Xy03iEHUir — connor (@TheElginMarbles) October 1, 2021

Gladys being one of the world’s more effective leaders in a globally historic pandemic, only to brought down by a skeet shooting range in Wagga Wagga is absolutely the banter outcome. — Big Jez (@THE_REAL_BIGJEZ) October 1, 2021

Interesting numbers in NSW today. pic.twitter.com/OiLrYCFyC9 — The Shovel (@TheShovel) October 1, 2021

And as always, although we may have lost Gladys Berejiklian as Premier today, we’ll still have her fan art page on IG, which is blessed and cursed at the same time.

We’ll always have the Gladys fan art page on IG pic.twitter.com/3h64EZFRMc — Huw Parkinson (@rabbitandcoffee) October 1, 2021

And that just about wraps up the memes. Time to enjoy the three-day weekend (four-day if your name is Gladys Berejiklian).