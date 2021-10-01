Well, friends, just like that NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is gone. Outta here. Leaving for good. Following her decision to resign, the people of Australia whipped out their greatest memes (as always), and it’s simply sumptuous.

In case you missed it, today Gladys Berejiklian announced she’s resigning as Premier of New South Wales and from NSW Parliament, as the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) launches an investigation into whether she “breached public trust” between 2012 and 2018, and if her secret relationship with former Member for Wagga Wagga Daryl Maguire put her in a conflict of interest.

Big news, very serious, and you can read up on the technical details of ICAC investigation right here, but in this yarn, we are merely focusing on the sweet, sweet memes.

To start us off, here’s a meme from before the 1pm press conference today in which Berejiklian resigned. We all knew she was going to announce a resignation as soon as the ICAC investigation was announced, but we really wanted to see it with our own two eyes.

And here’s one from PEDESTRIAN.TV’s Deputy Editor / my boss. No bias here though, this meme is just really fkn funny.

And naturally, some spicy shit from The Chaser.

Did you expect anything less?

Masked Singer Australia making its way into Gladys discourse? You bloody love to see it.

Excited for her debut on the show as a former politician.

My hat is tipped to this next meme. So simple. So effective. Hang this in the Louvre, nay, hang this in the Wagga Wagga Art Gallery.

There’s something about “doing the dash in the trackhawk” that really tickles my funny bone.

Swifties, you’ll appreciate this next one. There’s room for everyone in the Gladys Berejiklian resignation memes round-up, after all.

Did anyone even listen to Scott Morrison‘s presser earlier?

Well, we did: he announced that international travel is back on (!!!!!), which you’ll need to be across to understand this next meme.

And as always, although we may have lost Gladys Berejiklian as Premier today, we’ll still have her fan art page on IG, which is blessed and cursed at the same time.

And that just about wraps up the memes. Time to enjoy the three-day weekend (four-day if your name is Gladys Berejiklian).

Image: Getty Images