Gladys Berejiklian and another unnamed liberal MP allegedly called Prime Minister Scott Morrison a “horrible horrible person” and a “complete psycho” in a leaked text message exchange.

Network Ten political editor Peter Van Onselen — oh yes, him again — read the text messages to the PM on live TV after Morrison’s keynote speech to the National Press Club on Tuesday afternoon.

“In one, she described you as, quote, “a horrible, horrible person”, going on to say she did not trust you, and you’re more concerned with politics than people,” Van Onselen said of the text messages.

“The minister is even more scathing, describing you as a fraud and, quote, ‘a complete psycho’.”

“Does this exchange surprise you? And what do you think it tells us?” Van Onselen asked.

Morrison, silent and blinking in bewilderment, eventually responded:

“Well, I don’t know who you’re referring to, or the basis of what you’ve put to me, but I obviously don’t agree with it. And I don’t think that’s my record.”

#Exclusive: Scott Morrison has responded to a leaked text exchange between Gladys Berejiklian and a Liberal MP that slammed him as a “fraud” and “psycho”. “I obviously don’t agree with it. And I don’t think that’s my record,” he said at the National Press Club. #auspol #NPC pic.twitter.com/eQQIdwhsxZ — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) February 1, 2022

Berejiklian has since responded to the allegations in a statement and said she had “no recollection” of the exchange, but didn’t outright deny sending the messages.

“I understand there has been some commentary today concerning myself and the PM. I have no recollections of such messages,” she said.

“Let me reiterate my very strong support for Prime Minister Morrison and all he is doing for our nation during these very challenging times. I also strongly believe he is the best person to lead our nation for years to come.”

Van Onselen’s report on the leaked text messages is expected during Ten’s evening news bulletin at 5pm.

Morrison had previously thrown a lot of support behind Berejiklian, especially after she resigned from the NSW premiership.

In December he lobbied her to nominate for the federal seat of Warringah in Sydney’s north shore and said “she’d be great” and she had always shown “exceptional leadership”.

She decided to quit politics all together, and at the time said she was “looking forward to a much less public life.”

Maybe we’re about to get more of the story. Stay tuned.