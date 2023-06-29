The ICAC Released A 688-Page Report On Gladys Berejiklian’s Corruption, Here It Is Explained

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has revealed its 688-page report on whether or not former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire engaged in “serious corrupt conduct”. Since nobody has time to read all of that, let us explain what’s going on in the most simple-to-understand way.

Alright, strap in besties, we’re about to get political up in here.

What’s going on with Gladys Berejiklian?

In 2021, the ICAC announced it would investigate Gladys Berejiklian’s relationship with Daryl Maguire and whether or not it led to corrupt conduct and a conflict of interest between 2012 and 2018.

The inquiry was named Operation Keppel, which began investigating Maguire in 2018 over allegations he used his powers as Wagga Wagga MP to “advance his own financial interests”.

Did Berejiklian know about Maguire’s potentially corrupt dealings? Did a relationship with an MP impact her decisions as state premier? This is what the ICAC set to find out with their probe.

Berejiklian stepped down as NSW Premier, the investigation began and now, it’s finally over.

What are the ICAC findings against Gladys Berejiklian and Daryl Maguire?

In short, the ICAC found that Berejiklian and Maguire both engaged in “serious corrupt conduct”.

Could you go into more detail?

In long, the ICAC found that Berejiklian and Maguire fucked up in multiple regards.

Firstly, let’s clarify what the ICAC means by “serious corrupt conduct”.

It defines “corrupt” as “any conduct of a public official that constitutes or involves the dishonest or partial exercise of any of his or her official functions” or “any conduct of a public official or former public official that constitutes or involves a breach of public trust”.

So let’s be clear, this doesn’t always mean CRIMINAL conduct. Even if the ICAC were to investigate potential crimes, it couldn’t do anything about it, only nudge-nudge and wink-wink to everyone else that prosecution of the individual is a good idea.

Here’s what Gladys Berijiklian was essentially found to have done wrong:

Berejiklian breached public trust when she awarded $5.5 million to the Australian Clay Target Association’s (ACTA) clubhouse and convention centre, which is in Maguire’s electorate. She didn’t disclose her relationship with Maguire at the time and thus, the ICAC found her relo could “objectively have the potential to influence the performance of her public duty”.

In 2018 Berejiklian partially used her powers to reserve $20 million for the Riverina Conservatorium of Music, which is, you guessed it, in Maguire’s electorate. Although the money was never actually spent, the ICAC found those funds couldn’t be used elsewhere as they were reserved for the building project, which was a problem.

Despite evidence that Maguire engaged in corrupt conduct, Berejiklian did not report him. Scandal!

The ICAC also found Maguire did in fact misuse his role for personal gain, engaging in corrupt conduct.

It found there was no potential to prosecute Berejiklian with the current evidence, but recommended the prosecution of Maguire was considered by the powers that be.

Did the ICAC find anything in the text messages between Berejiklian and Maguire?

Oh boy, did they.

“The messages are replete with terms of endearment, the use of pet names and other indications of mutual affection and love,” the ICAC report read.

“They include discussions about marriage and the possibility of having a child together.

“Both Ms Berejiklian and Mr Maguire gave evidence that they were, at material times, in a ‘close personal relationship’ with each other.

“Ms Berejiklian agreed it had started at least about the time of the 2015 election. Mr Maguire said it was ‘on again/off again from’ about 2015.”

Despite both parties agreeing they had some kind of relationship from 2015, the ICAC found the pair had been talking to each other since 2013.

“The Commission has received into evidence a consolidated telephone extract from two of Mr Maguire’s mobile telephones containing hundreds of private communications between Ms Berejiklian and Mr Maguire from July 2013 to August 2018, in the form of SMS and instant messages,” the report continued.

“It shows messages exchanged every day or couple of days and often multiple times in a day.

“As Counsel Assisting submitted, the depth of attachment demonstrated by those messages is consistent with a romantic relationship having been on foot for at least several months before that point.”

Tea.

What do NSW Premier Chris Minns and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese think?

While Chris Minns had quite a bit to say on the matter, Anthony Albanese refused to comment.

“I’ll leave those comments to NSW, [are] there any national issues you’ve got?” said Albanese at a press conference on Thursday morning, after he was asked about the ICAC findings.

On the other hand, here’s what Minns had to say to the Sydney Morning Herald, shortened, because nobody has that much time on their hands.

“Nothing in this report takes away, I don’t think, from Premier Berejiklian’s handling of the COVID emergency which I still regard as being excellent.

“It is important however for all politicians in NSW and anyone in public life or positions of leadership to understand we must manage conflicts of interest and declare them.

“That has been a fundamental principle since the foundation of the NSW Parliament. It remains the case today and my government takes that warning incredibly seriously.”

He also mentioned something about being aware of “bad apples” in the Labor Party but he’s also guilty of backing the NSW Police a few weeks ago in the Clare Nowland case so, he’s not exactly one to talk.

In conclusion

Shit really do be crazy.