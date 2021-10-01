The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) will be investigating NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian further, due to her secret partnership with former member for Wagga Wagga, Daryl Maguire.

Maguire is currently being investigated for corruption and the use of parliamentary office resources for direct financial gain.

This ICAC investigation is known as Operation Keppel, and will be launching again on October 18 to uncover whether or not Berejiklian was in a “position of conflict between her public duties and her private interest”, and therefore “breached public trust”.

ICAC will be formally investigating whether Berejiklian did the following between 2012 and 2018:

Was in a “position of conflict” due to her relationship with Daryl Maguire.

Exercised the powers of her position to provide funding to the Australian Clay Target Association Inc in Wagga Wagga (a project backed by Maguire which had $5.5M set aside for it) or the Riverina Conservatorium of Music in Wagga Wagga (which Berejiklian denies she approved of $30M funding despite there being an approval letter.)

“Breached public trust” by not reporting any matter that she suspected was corrupt conduct at the hands of Maguire.

The inquiries will be performed via audio-visuals such as Zoom until COVID restrictions allow otherwise, and are expected to last 10 days.

Berejiklian is said to be making a “significant announcement” at 1pm, and your guess is as good as mine as to what she’s going to say or do.