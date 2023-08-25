Here It Is: All The Best Memes & Reactions To The Recent Drop Of Donald Trump’s Mugshot

The internet has gone absolutely FERAL ‘cos Donald Trump‘s Cheeto glowing mugshot has just been released, and netizens are having a fucking field day.

I’m not going to lie to you; American politics is definitely not my strong suit — unlike TikTok thirst traps and celeb romance gossip — BUT I do think that Trump should’ve been jailed yonks ago, so I’m surprised that this is our first Trump mugshot.

To give you a little bit of context behind the billionaire’s mean mug: Mr. Trump surrendered himself to Fulton County jail based on charges that he’d illegally schemed to overturn President Joe Biden‘s 2020 electoral win in Georgia, per The Wall Street Journal.

On Friday, Fulton Country Sheriff’s Office released Trump’s mugshot, and it’s definitely giving a cursed version of Derek Zoolander’s Blue Steel.

His eyes are fuelled with hatred. His hair only a few shades lighter than his artificially tanned skin. It resembles Danny Devito‘s The Lorax, but instead of saving the rainforest, he’s saying that climate change is fake news. I feel like he’s telling me to “get off his lawn” with his cold, cold stare.

Since the pic has dropped, the internet did what the internet did best. The memeification of Trump’s mugshot.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Fulton County jail also released records of Trump after he arrived. It was listed that his hair is “Blond or Strawberry”. His height is listed at 6″3′ (190 cm), and his recorded weight is 215 pounds (97.5 kgs).

Trump has since been released on bail, and on the way back his home in Jersey, he claimed he “did nothing wrong”.

“This is a very sad day for America,” he told reporters at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, per The Australian.

“You should be able to challenge an election. I should have the right to do this. We have seen many people over the years do the same thing.

“What has taken place is a travesty of justice.”

Trump has since posted the mugshot onto his own X (formerly known as Twitter) account alongside the words “election interference never surrender” with a link to his website.

Yep, definitely not clicking on that link, matey.

Image source: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office