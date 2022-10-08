Waverley Council has approved a bougie Bondi Beach picnic for 5,000 Sydney citizens dressed in all white. Known as Diner en Blanc and loosely translated to “White Dinner”, the event is set to take place on November 12.

As per the Sydney Morning Herald, Diner en Blanc will fork out $32,411 for the privilege of hosting its event on a square-shaped pocket of sand — a space normally free for locals and tourists to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diner en Blanc Sydney (@dinerenblancsydney)

“Thousands of people, dressed all in white, and conducting themselves with the greatest decorum, elegance, and etiquette, all meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space,” the event’s website says in perhaps the wankiest tone possible.

“There are no disruptions: no car traffic, no pedestrian traffic—only amazed and astonished looks from passersby observing the scene before them.

“Participants, like spectators, wonder whether it’s all not a dream…”

Hang on a second.

Surely if you’re eating on the beach there’s a 99 per cent chance of getting sand in your food?

What if there’s a big gust of wind? What if La Niña makes another return and makes everything soggy?

The logistics simply don’t add up for me. The logistics also don’t add up for Lenore Kulakauskas, one of the beach’s conveners.

“Privatisation of the beach for single functions or [commercial club] proposals is against the egalitarian nature of this space,” she told the SMH.

Go off, sis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diner en Blanc Sydney (@dinerenblancsydney)

Diner en Blanc tickets range from $68-93 plus a $15 membership fee.

But wait, here’s the kicker, the ticket price doesn’t include food and beverages which you’ll either need to purchase from the event or BYO.

So at the end of the day, this is the question: Should councils be allowing private companies to charge mega-bucks for public space, regardless of whether they’ve hired it out?

Or should rate-paying locals be allowed to enjoy the spaces their taxes maintain?

It’s a no-brainer for me.