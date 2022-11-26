Bondi Beach was officially declared a nude beach on Saturday morning as thousands of bare bums banded together alongside photographer Spencer Tunick to raise awareness for skin cancer. Now, THIS is activism.

Legislation had been passed to make Bondi Beach a nude space until 10am on Saturday November 26. The specifically set timeframe would allow piccies to be taken in the name of art.

Spencer Tunick the photographer renowned for shooting nude imagery en-masse was the project’s chief instigator alongside the Cancer Council’s National Skin Cancer Action Week.

“This was one of my most difficult works ever,” the American said as per the ABC.

“Bondi is difficult. It’s such a harsh place but a beautiful place at the same time. The sea is so loud, it’s like a hundred freight trains behind me.”

It was the first time in the beach’s history that hanging out with your wang (or similar) out wouldn’t result in a brush with law enforcement and an immediate fine.

Approximately 2,500 volunteer models rocked up to be part of the shoot. Sadly, 2,500 is the number of people who die each year in Australia from skin cancer as per Guardian Australia.

As we approach the warmer months, the visual was definitely a stark reminder to slip, slop, slap, seek and slide.

If you’re thinking to yourself, “who is this Spencer Tunick bloke?”, you may remember him from a project he did in 2017.

Back then, he gathered 5,000 people for a spectacular nude shoot outside the Sydney Opera House which went viral across the world. So there you go!

In recent spicy Bondi Beach news, controversy erupted in October over the local council’s decision to allow a boujie 5,000-person dinner to be held on the sand.

Unlike Saturday’s photoshoot, the spenny dinner event was fully clothed with the dress code requesting attendees wear all white.