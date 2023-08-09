Two Below Deck Down Under Crew Members Have Been Fired For Inappropriate Behaviour

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.



Two crew members have been fired on the latest episode of Below Deck Down Under for inappropriate behaviour.



Captain Jason Chambers fired bosun Luke Jones and steward Laura Bileskalne while they were filming the reality show, and working real luxury boat charters in Cairns. While the show follows the crew as they attend to the whims of the high-earning charter guests, it also documents their time off which is usually spent partying.



On the most recent episode of the series released this week, the group went out for a night of clubbing. When they returned to the boat, the chief steward Aesha Scott, who also appeared in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, voiced her concerns surrounding Jones’ inappropriate and flirty demeanor towards another steward on deck, Margot Sisson, who was visibly intoxicated.

“I don’t want any drunkenness to be taken advantage of,” Scott said to Sission, before putting her to bed and getting her water.



“I’m glad that you’re here. I don’t want to go in the jacuzzi, I want to go to bed. All I want is water and bed, no Luke,” Sission responded.



While Sission was in bed, Jones entered her cabin naked and got under the covers before producers of the show intervened.



“We can’t do that. She said no,” a producer said. Jones proceeded to go back to his bunk and lock himself in his room. Worried about her employee, Scott went to check on Sission and asked if she consented to him being in bed with her.



“No, I was asleep. I did not invite that at all,” she responded.



Scott, who was in tears over the situation, proceeded to wake up the captain who immediately fired Jones, telling him to get off the boat immediately.

The next morning Sisson admitted that she was relieved Jones was removed from the boat.



“I woke up feeling weird and I knew that what happened wasn’t OK,” she said.



“I was like, ‘Am I gonna wake up and he’s still here and I just have to act cool?’ But I’m glad that’s not the case, because that would be really hard for me. I just feel stupid.”

Luke Jones (Image Source: Bravo)

The captain fired Jones, telling him that his behaviour had crossed a line.



“Last night there were boundaries crossed. There was indecency and you went into someone else’s cabin without consent. Unfortunately, I’ve got nothing else but to terminate your employment.”



READ MORE Pls Enjoy The Riveting Saga Of This Woman Catching Her BF Cheating Via Cruise Ship Security Cam

Sadly, this wasn’t the only instance of inappropriate behaviour.



During the same outing, stew Laura Bileskalne repeatedly made romantic advances toward deckhand Adam Kodra, including attempting to give him a massage in his bed, despite him repeatedly saying he was not interested in engaging in any sexual or romantic behaviours with her.



When Scott checked in with Kodra the next day, he said: “I think she thinks I’m playing around because I’m being nice about it with her. I don’t want to get anyone in trouble or anything like that but maybe I’ve got to be more serious.”



This incident was also brought to the captain’s attention. He sat down with Bileskalne to terminate her employment.

Laura Bileskalne (Image Source: Bravo)

“Two things: One, Adam feels uncomfortable with some moments out and he’s tried to say no and you have not listened to him and his boundaries to be set,” he said.



“I’m trying to move forward as a team, I’m trying to get that behind us and you’ve brought it straight back up, so in that I’m going to terminate your employment today.”



While Laura requested that she get a warning instead, the captain made it clear that his decision was final.



PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Hayu for comment.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.



