PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Hayu to entertain you over the summer holidays.

Christmas can be stressful. Yes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. But between buying gifts, navigating awkward conversations with Uncle Henry at the dinner table and having your bank account wince every time you go out, it can be an exhausting experience too.

So, in our humble opinion, the glorious couple of public holidays we get in December should be spent in full rejuvenation mode. By that, we mean lying on the couch in an air-conditioned room, soothing your brain to the sights and sounds of reality TV. Sounds stunning, right?

Luckily for us, streaming lord Hayu has added a bunch of titles to the platform for our viewing pleasure this summer.

Here’s a little round-up of what’s on offer.

READ MORE Apparently Several Iconic Real Housewives Have Been Fired & Replaced With Former Cast Members

Real Housewives of Miami

Real Housewives is arguably the greatest reality franchise ever. The ladies simply know how to bring it when it comes to drama (and meme-worthy moments), and the Miami girls are no different.

This brand new season should be splendid — expect a whole lot of beachside-goss, humidity-fuelled wine-hurls and new additions to the squad.

You can stream the brand-new episodes exclusively on Hayu from December 9.

Below Deck Down Under

After copping a bunch of spinoffs, Below Deck is finally getting the Aussie treatment. The series follows employees working on a super-yacht as they try their very hardest to appease their ultra-rich guests. Expect plenty of tension, gorgeous tans and spectacular views.

You can stream every episode exclusively on Hayu right now.

Real Housewives of Dubai

If you consider yourself a Housewives stan, the Dubai spinoff is essential viewing since it was the first original international iteration of the series, and the tagline is literally ‘who can shine brightest in the City of Gold?’ That is a serve if I’ve ever seen one.

You can stream every episode exclusively on Hayu.

Made In Chelsea

The Brits have touched down, and they’ve delivered a corker. Made In Chelsea is a glossy, documentary-style series that follows the lives, loves and careers of a group of eight globetrotting friends who live in and around some of London’s most exclusive neighbourhoods. If you come across season 24 (which dropped back in October) you might recognise MAFS star Ella May Ding, who’s made her way across the pond.

You can stream every episode exclusively on Hayu.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Real estate reality shows have become hot property in recent years (I’m soooo sorry). The show follows the lives of hot, young real estate agents as they sell multi-million dollar houses in neighbourhoods most of us will probably only ever dream of living in. It’s voyeuristic viewing at its finest.

You can stream new episodes of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles exclusively on Hayu on December 9. Or go back and watch every spin-off and every season, including New York, San Fran & Miami.

If none of these shows tickle your fancy, we highly suggest checking out Hayu’s True Crime offering, where they’ve got a ‘uge range of terrifying titles. Because there’s nothing that screams relaxation more than watching a show about Giovanni Versace’s murderer. I kid, I kid. If not, you could always dive back into Keeping Up With Kardashians or Life Of Kylie, which is an underrated classic.

If you want to get prepped for your holiday, you can sign up for Hayu now for only $6.99 a month. That’s a very, merry Chrissy to me, TBH.