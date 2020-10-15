A cow has found herself stuck on a trampoline in South Gippsland after her and 39 of her herd escaped from a rural property overnight.

While a majority of the cows were quickly found and rounded up, one, in particular, ended up on a trampoline, requiring some pretty hefty efforts to help get her out.

A cow! On a trampoline! I have *so* many questions. For starters, how? And, as a follow up, did she at least get a few jumps in?

Gippsland resident Kay Laing found the cow stuck on her trampoline, claiming the animal was unable to stand up. For those of you playing along at home, it was an in-ground trampoline, which explains how the cow was able to actually get on it in the first place.

Thankfully, she used her tractor to help lift the animal off the trampoline and back onto solid ground, then was able to call the owner to come and collect her.

“I don’t know how long it took to get them off but we were back in bed by 3.30am,” she told 3AW’s Ross and Russel on Thursday.

“I’m tipping she would’ve been pretty terrified.”

In positive news, the cow was not hurt in the ordeal, despite maybe being a little spooked, and was able to walk back to her home over a kilometre away. I mean it when I say, I love this cow with my whole heart.

Honestly, animals have just been having A Time lately, between this and the *multiple* deer on the loose in Sydney.

Unfortunately, the deer didn’t have such a happy ending, and ended up being put down at Taronga Zoo shortly after being captured.

It’s 2020 and we’re basically just living in Jumanji at this point. I truly would not be surprised if we end up with lions on the loose tomorrow.