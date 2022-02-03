An international super spy chicken tried to sneak into the Pentagon, according to an animal welfare group from the area.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said on social media that the cheeky chook was found near the US Department of Security Headquarters on Monday morning. It couldn’t disclose exactly where the feathered friend was found (that’s classified) but said it was at a “security checkpoint”.

“Apparently, the answer to ‘why did the chicken cross the road’ is… to get to the Pentagon,” a representative of the group said in a Facebook post published later that day.

“Very early this morning, this chicken was caught sneaking around the security area at the Pentagon (we’re not kidding) and our officers were called to come pick her up.”

Look at her face? That’s the face of someone who was caught red beaked in the act. Girlie knows she’s in trouble with the authorities and hatching a plan to get out.

A spokesperson for the AWLA Chelsea Jones said in an email via the ABC that the group was unsure of where the chook came from or how it got to the Pentagon.

Umm sis, have you not seen Chicken Run? The girls had a whole escape plan. What makes you think an IRL chicken can’t be just as stealthy?

Sergeant Ballena brought the mischievous chicken who currently goes by “Henny Penny” to the group’s shelter after she was caught. She was then adopted by a member of the league who owns a small farm that HP will no doubt use as her personal training ground for her next mission.

The group mentioned in their Facebook post that they might rename the chicken and were open to suggestions. Here’s just a few that come to mind: The Chicky Devil, Agent Feathers, Madame Beaks, Austin Cluckers and James Bok.

Personally, I’m hoping that someone somewhere is running a secret global spy agency with funny little critters including this chook, the immaculately dressed IKEA monkey, the two boars that fought Shakira over her handbag and the wee echidna that snuck into an NSW bottle-o.