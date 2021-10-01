Shakira, whose hips notoriously cannot tell a lie, claimed on Instagram to have been attacked by two wild boar who mugged her in the middle of a park in Barcelona, Spain.

In an Instagram story this week, Shakira said pair of pilfering porks grabbed her bag with their mouths in an attempt to steal it away. It is unknown whether they intended to sell the contents to some larger, more villainous pig.

The singer was with her son Milan Pique Mebarak at the time, and neither of them were hurt.

In the video, Shakira showcased the damage done to her bag, which she somehow managed to snag off the brutish boars.

“They’ve destroyed everything,” she said.

“Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag. They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it.”

She then pointed the camera to her son and asked him to back her up on the hectic story.

“Milan, tell the truth, say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

Shakira also shared a picture of two wild boar in her Instagram story, but it is unclear whether or not these were the sinister swine that swooped her clutch, or if it’s just a generic pic from Google to educate the masses on these massive pests.

According to the New York Post, Spanish Police received around 1,180 calls in 2016 regarding wild boars attacking people, dogs and being a general menace around the place.

The hogs have also been officially listed on the World Conservation Union’s most invasive species list.

If you need me, I’m going to be reading up on these hellish hogs before I plan my 2022 tour of Europe, where these tusked bandits are more than likely to make an appearance.

I guess I just need to stay away from the woods and, if worse comes to worst, I can always try and claw my clutch out of their mouths just like Shakira (possibly) did. An icon, really.