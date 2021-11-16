A fuck-off tall wall now exists in a backyard in western Sydney after one man got a little bored in lockdown and decided to erect the whole thing to block out his “dickhead neighbours” that he’s at war with. Honestly, I get it. We’ve all been there.

Aptly dubbed “The Great Wall of Chester Hill”, the 5.65-metre fence (16ft if you’re nasty) was established around a man’s home in, you guessed it, Chester Hill, NSW.

According to A Current Affair, the wall sits three times taller than an average fence, and came about after the man, known only as Ali, reportedly had a “COVID brain explosion.” I feel like I have one of those every time I get swabbed at the testing clinic, so I can picture the tingly feeling.

“Well, when you’re sitting at home and you’re not allowed to go nowhere and the neighbours are looking at you, you say ‘you know what? I’m going to build a bloody wall,” Ali said.

“It’s like going to an art museum when you look at it.”

The magnificent creation is reportedly made of steel frames, posts and potted gum timber, and has a gorgeous design on the inside, but a rather rough exterior.

Apparently, one of the walls even lights up in the dark, which is honestly a feat of ingenuity that I would love to learn more about.

“Yeah well I was going to do a nice feature on the other side as well but when you have dickhead neighbours, then that’s what happens,” he continued.

“A man needs privacy.”

Cumberland Council has reportedly received multiple complaints about the wall, and have issued Ali a notice to remove it within two weeks.

Ali claims to have put in a late appeal for the garish construction, but it just might be too late for The Great Wall of Chester Hill. After all, the people don’t want their view obscured, and we all know that Chester Hill is renowned for its glorious vista points.

If worst comes to worst, Ali reckons he’ll just sell the whole thing, which isn’t a bad way to end the tale of this fuck-off huge wall.