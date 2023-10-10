Beloved Comedian And Actor Cal Wilson Has Died Aged 53

Beloved comedian, actor and writer Cal Wilson has died, aged 53, her agency announced in a statement on Wednesday morning, per Sydney Morning Herald.

Token Artists shared the tragic news in a statement posted to Wilson’s IG page on Wednesday morning: “We are devastated to share the news that Cal Wilson, the much-loved stand up comedian, writer and actor died today, surrounded by family and friends after a short illness at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney. She was 53 years old.”

Wilson is survived by her husband Chris and son Digby.

Born in New Zealand, Wilson carved out a brilliant career in comedy over the years.

She will be missed by many, including the scores of local artists and fans who have commented on the post.

“Heartbroken to read this. My sincerest condolences to her close friends and family,” singer Brendan Maclean wrote.

“Oh no. this is heartbreaking. Beautiful Cal you are a legend forever. I am so sorry to her loved ones,” comedian Charlie Lewin wrote.

“I can’t even comprehend this right now. Go well gorgeous Cal. Love and strength to all who knew and loved her ❤️,” journalist Jan Fran shared.

Grant Denyer wrote: “Oh my goodness. I’m shaking. I can’t believe what I’m reading. How unbelievably sad. The most tender, kind, generous and talented performer I’ve ever had the pleasure to work alongside. This is devastating. Her poor family. Love you Cal… thanks for everything. You are very special. Xox.”

Nardela Jacobs also wrote: “Devastating. Cal was a shining light. Thinking of her loved ones at this time of great loss.”

RIP to an icon.

Image credit: SBS