Yesterday, folks were left shocked and devastated by the news that comedian and actor Cal Wilson had passed away, with the initial statement citing a “short illness” as the cause of her passing.

Now, more information has been shared.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Wilson was admitted to hospital after being treated for lower back pain. Upon meeting with doctors at Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Wilson is usually based in Melbourne but has been in Sydney while filming The Great Australian Bake Off. It’s there that she was admitted to hospital and learned of her diagnosis.

READ MORE Beloved Comedian And Actor Cal Wilson Has Died Aged 53

Her Bake Off co-star Darren Purchase discussed his final moments with Wilson in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing that “I cannot get out of my head the last time I saw her when she was very sick.”

“I am utterly devastated to hear my beautiful friend Cal is no longer with us…” the post read.

“I cannot even start to comprehend what her amazing husband Chris and her cherished son Digby must be going through. I am so sorry for all of this.

“Cal absolutely loved her work as a comedian, writer, broadcaster, host and performer and could do anything, she was the most professional person I have worked with. She made life on set a breeze and it was a huge honour and privilege to stand by her side and watch her work. I learned so much from Cal, we shared a car from work very night and we would have long chats about everything. I would pick her brains about learning lines, writing, performing, movies, TV, music and the world in general. I would tell Cal about the food world and she was always interested in that and I would also run my crummy puns past her to see if they were any good or not. I would try to convince her that Brussels Sprouts were delicious but she would have none of it.

“Cal was a light and such a joyful good person, funny and the kindest. She always looked out for everyone and had a huge social conscience. She championed for inequalities, stood up to bullies and always did the right thing. She cared for everyone and was the best person you could ever meet.

“I am heartbroken at this news and my heart goes out to Chris, Digby and her family and friends. I am sorry this has happened to such a good person and I cannot get out of my head the last time I saw her when she was very sick.”

He continued, “I wish I could give her a hug and tell her how much she means to me and so many people.”

“This is so unfair and I will never forget my precious time with Cal. We love you Calbo, rest in peace.”

RIP to the legendary Cal Wilson.