Cal Wilson Receives Touching Tribute From Team Behind Her Last Show, Great Australian Bake Off

Beloved comedian Cal Wilson has received a heartwarming tribute from her former team at The Great Australian Bake Off, prior to the show’s upcoming season which will feature the late comic’s final appearance.

During the Foxtel Upfronts presentation in Sydney on Thursday, producers of the baking show paid homage to Wilson, who passed away earlier this month while filming the show’s 2024 season.

The tribute featured an image displayed across the stage of Wilson, bearing the beaming smile she was so well known for.

The image was accompanied with the caption, “In memory of Cal Wilson, 1970 – 2023”.

A photograph of the touching commemoration was shared to X/Twitter by TV Tonight Australia, captioned: “#Foxtel2024 a tribute to Cal Wilson from Bake Off.”

Wilson tragically passed away early in October at the age of 53, leaving behind her spouse, child, and countless adoring fans worldwide.

During filming of The Great Australian Bake Off in September Wilson noticed she was unwell and went to hospital, feeling pain in her lower back. She was then diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

The passing of the New Zealand-born comedy legend was devastating to all in her industry, who shared infinite posts praising how indescribably remarkable and authentic Wilson was.

Fellow comedian and close friend Kirsty Webeck shared a heartfelt/heartbreaking tribute of Wilson a week after the shocking news.

“To have loved you and been loved by you was one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life,” wrote Webeck.

“We always said “I love you” to each other and I’m so glad we did because I love you with my whole heart, Cal Wilson, and I’ll miss you forever.

In the long list of comedians Wilson impacted emotionally, host of ABC Radio Melbourne and comedian Sammy J poignantly summarised exactly why everyone who ever worked with Wilson felt her loss so heavily.

“If, like me, your feed is flooded with tributes to Cal – that’s because she really was as wonderful as everyone is saying,” stated Sammy.

“In an industry that can be snarky and competitive Cal was the safest of all humans, rising above it all with joy and kindness and empathy and of course laughter, always.”

Cal Wilson undoutedly was a legend in comedy for her mastery of the craft, and mastery of friendships. Hilarious on stage and off, she was the glue that kept the industry together.

A true shining star, and the best person to ever judge a bake off, anywhere. Vale Cal Wilson.

