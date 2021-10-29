Happy Halloween, all ye spooky binches. Have you ever wanted to work as a private Grim Reaper on a Wellington cable car? Well heck, now is your spooky chance to whip out the scythe.

Journalist Elle Hunt has posted an ooky spooky job description to Twitter for her younger sister, who lives in Wellington, New Zealand – she is looking to hire a private Grim Reaper for approximately 2.5 hours.

As part of the job, you’ll sit in the house’s private cable car like Charon on the River Styx, engage in hilarious banter with the guests, hand out shots and make jokes about descending to hell. You know, the standard things that the Grim Reaper would do.

READ MORE Two Aussie Gals Made A TikTok Ad To Find Their Next Housemate & Maybe I Should Move Interstate

“Are you a fan of our most underrated holiday All Hallow’s Eve?! Do you love a bevvy but DON’T suffer from motion sickness?” reads the ad.

“Can you maintain a spooky demeanour but still have mad bants with strangers? Are you tall, and responsible enough to handle a scythe and a little lantern?

“DO YOU WANT TO EARN WHAT I THINK IS SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN MINIMUM WAGE ($100) FOR 2.5hr WORK?!

“We are looking for a grim reaper to play a crucial role in our Halloween party next weekend.”

Dunno about you, but everything about this sounds fkn sick.

My little sister lives up a hillside in Wellington, New Zealand, and has a private cable car to get to her house. For her Halloween party this weekend, she has hired a student to sit in it for 2.5 hours, dressed as the Grim Reaper pic.twitter.com/Idns27jGwB — Elle Hunt (@elle_hunt) October 28, 2021

Naturally, a lot of people who saw the tweet had a couple of q’s about the whole cable car sitch, which Hunt thankfully explained in the comments.

Apparently, cable cars like this one are pretty common in Wellington, where there are steep hills aplenty. They’re also not a luxury, but a necessity, so don’t go thinking it’s something for the rich only.

READ MORE The Trans-Tasman Bubble Is Opening To New Zealanders But Aussie Travellers Will Have To Wait

Hunt also attached a lovely little video of the cable car in action, where one lucky individual will get to have a go at imitating Terry Pratchett‘s Death for all the Billy & Mandys out there. Yes, that was two separate references, but you gotta be in the know if you want this job.

Jess has supplied a video of her "majestic chariot" for all those interested pic.twitter.com/6llQcCFcMi — Elle Hunt (@elle_hunt) October 28, 2021

Turns out the cable cars are run by the landlord, too. Brb, gonna move to Wellington and get my own spooky cable car.

Hell, you can even customise it to look like a sleigh for Christmas. Now these are some ideas, my friends.

I'm not actually sure – maintained by the landlord. It's actually not that unusual in Wellington because the houses are otherwise impossible to reach! — Elle Hunt (@elle_hunt) October 28, 2021