Happy Halloween, all ye spooky binches. Have you ever wanted to work as a private Grim Reaper on a Wellington cable car? Well heck, now is your spooky chance to whip out the scythe.
Journalist Elle Hunt has posted an ooky spooky job description to Twitter for her younger sister, who lives in Wellington, New Zealand – she is looking to hire a private Grim Reaper for approximately 2.5 hours.
As part of the job, you’ll sit in the house’s private cable car like Charon on the River Styx, engage in hilarious banter with the guests, hand out shots and make jokes about descending to hell. You know, the standard things that the Grim Reaper would do.
“Are you a fan of our most underrated holiday All Hallow’s Eve?! Do you love a bevvy but DON’T suffer from motion sickness?” reads the ad.
“Can you maintain a spooky demeanour but still have mad bants with strangers? Are you tall, and responsible enough to handle a scythe and a little lantern?
“DO YOU WANT TO EARN WHAT I THINK IS SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN MINIMUM WAGE ($100) FOR 2.5hr WORK?!
“We are looking for a grim reaper to play a crucial role in our Halloween party next weekend.”
Dunno about you, but everything about this sounds fkn sick.
My little sister lives up a hillside in Wellington, New Zealand, and has a private cable car to get to her house. For her Halloween party this weekend, she has hired a student to sit in it for 2.5 hours, dressed as the Grim Reaper pic.twitter.com/Idns27jGwB
— Elle Hunt (@elle_hunt) October 28, 2021
Naturally, a lot of people who saw the tweet had a couple of q’s about the whole cable car sitch, which Hunt thankfully explained in the comments.
Apparently, cable cars like this one are pretty common in Wellington, where there are steep hills aplenty. They’re also not a luxury, but a necessity, so don’t go thinking it’s something for the rich only.
Hunt also attached a lovely little video of the cable car in action, where one lucky individual will get to have a go at imitating Terry Pratchett‘s Death for all the Billy & Mandys out there. Yes, that was two separate references, but you gotta be in the know if you want this job.
Jess has supplied a video of her "majestic chariot" for all those interested pic.twitter.com/6llQcCFcMi
— Elle Hunt (@elle_hunt) October 28, 2021
Turns out the cable cars are run by the landlord, too. Brb, gonna move to Wellington and get my own spooky cable car.
Hell, you can even customise it to look like a sleigh for Christmas. Now these are some ideas, my friends.
I'm not actually sure – maintained by the landlord. It's actually not that unusual in Wellington because the houses are otherwise impossible to reach!
— Elle Hunt (@elle_hunt) October 28, 2021
I asked if he had first responder training; she pointed out that that would be counterproductive
— Elle Hunt (@elle_hunt) October 28, 2021
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
PSA: Krispy Kreme Stores Will Give You A Free Donut On Halloween If You Show Up In Costume
-
Domino’s Turned Up The Heat For This Year’s Cursed Roulette Pizza & Consider My Anoos Spooked
-
A Dummy’s Guide To Doing Your Tax If You’ve Influenced / Hustled Your Way Into A Second Income
-
A Wellington Paranormal Writer Was A Flight Of The Conchords Super-Fan & That Really Is Freaky