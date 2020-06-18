Queensland MP Bob Katter – a notoriously normal dude – has rocked up to parliament cosplaying as the Grim Reaper himself, which we can only assume has some tenuous link to politics and/or crocs.

Instead of single-handedly combating Queensland’s croc-bite epidemic or going on a deranged rant against marriage equality, Katter decided to haunt other parliamentarians with a black hood and plastic scythe. Spooky. Apparently, he was also in too much of a hurry to remove the two dollar shop barcode.

Possibly forgetting we’re in the middle of a deadly pandemic, Katter foreshadowed the stunt with one very ominous tweet, inadvertently giving off massive corona vibes.

I feel like death today ????☠️???? — Hon Bob Katter MP (@RealBobKatter) June 17, 2020

Shortly after, he materialised outside parliament with a sign blaming the government for the death of Holden and Aussie manufacturing. Death of Aussie manufacturing… Grim Reaper… get it?

Optics aside, saving local manufacturing jobs is one of the few things Katter is right about, and in this case, he’s having a go at free market policies which he says made Holden, Ford and the like uncompetitive.

Behind him were a couple of classic Toranas and other cars, doing what we can only imagine is the world’s saddest mainy on the mean streets of Canberra.

As expected, Twitter went nuts.

a very cool and normal day in Canberra. nothing to see here. business as usual. https://t.co/Tn8N5Fivkp — Lavender Baj (@lavosaurus) June 18, 2020

Didn't have Bob Katter as the Grim Reaper in today's bingo card but there you go. The crossbench costume wars are heating up https://t.co/Rirdmsv147 — Jack Norton (@JackNorton8064) June 17, 2020

What you see moments before you get torn to pieces by a crocodile in north queensland https://t.co/OuyQ1NvoYH — Naaman Zhou (@naamanzhou) June 17, 2020

Politics needs more cosplay. https://t.co/vXJp3dCMWB — Penny Sharpe (@PennySharpemlc) June 17, 2020

This is an amazing stunt to draw attention to the issue that Bob Katter still exists https://t.co/gyUxowevCS — temperance scold (@maximum_sincere) June 18, 2020

I can't beleive Bob Katter spent time on this when every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in north Queensland. pic.twitter.com/bPdtyjngCp — Bert Handsome (@_BertHandsome) June 17, 2020

there's the fourth horseman, time to pack up https://t.co/ybDRyf2c1Z — Jason Wilson (@jason_a_w) June 18, 2020

FUCK YEAH IT’S PARLIAMENT BOOK WEEK https://t.co/OhTj0qNvma — Nadine von Cohen (@nadinevoncohen) June 18, 2020

this one's a little bit costumey for me, i think you could elevate your runway presentation higher https://t.co/qeAXt9S0aK — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) June 18, 2020

The Star Wars comparisons were also inevitable.

left: sith emperor and phantom menace, senator palpatine

right: federal member for kennedy, bob katter pic.twitter.com/TbvoIuj1Dg — ???????? (@BBAATTEESSYY) June 18, 2020

Darth Katter of Kynnydy pic.twitter.com/NpVCBNPEJu — raf (@prafxis) June 18, 2020

For those whose souls haven’t been tormented by the conservative Queensland pollie for a while, it’s worth remembering this is the same guy who called homosexuality a “trend” and called former far-right Senator Fraser Anning‘s “final solution” speech “solid gold”.

Like a broken clock, even Bob Katter can be right about some things, so the stunt is technically for a good cause.

Problem is, Holden’s factory folded about three years ago, and even then, caring about it doesn’t undo all of his other shit we’ve had to put up with in the meantime.

