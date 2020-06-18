Queensland MP Bob Katter – a notoriously normal dude – has rocked up to parliament cosplaying as the Grim Reaper himself, which we can only assume has some tenuous link to politics and/or crocs.

Instead of single-handedly combating Queensland’s croc-bite epidemic or going on a deranged rant against marriage equality, Katter decided to haunt other parliamentarians with a black hood and plastic scythe. Spooky. Apparently, he was also in too much of a hurry to remove the two dollar shop barcode.

Possibly forgetting we’re in the middle of a deadly pandemic, Katter foreshadowed the stunt with one very ominous tweet, inadvertently giving off massive corona vibes.

Shortly after, he materialised outside parliament with a sign blaming the government for the death of Holden and Aussie manufacturing. Death of Aussie manufacturing… Grim Reaper… get it?

Optics aside, saving local manufacturing jobs is one of the few things Katter is right about, and in this case, he’s having a go at free market policies which he says made Holden, Ford and the like uncompetitive.

Behind him were a couple of classic Toranas and other cars, doing what we can only imagine is the world’s saddest mainy on the mean streets of Canberra.

As expected, Twitter went nuts.

The Star Wars comparisons were also inevitable.

For those whose souls haven’t been tormented by the conservative Queensland pollie for a while, it’s worth remembering this is the same guy who called homosexuality a “trend” and called former far-right Senator Fraser Anning‘s “final solution” speech “solid gold”.

Like a broken clock, even Bob Katter can be right about some things, so the stunt is technically for a good cause.

Problem is, Holden’s factory folded about three years ago, and even then, caring about it doesn’t undo all of his other shit we’ve had to put up with in the meantime.

READ MORE
Bob Katter Stopped Thinking About Crocs For A Minute To Get Real Mad About Vegan Pies
READ MORE
Good Afternoon, Federal MP Bob Katter Has Chained Himself To A Shovel
Image: AAP / Mick Tsikas