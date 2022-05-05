There’s been some incredible wedding fails and fucking wild bridal party yarns over the years but this one quite possibly takes the cake — topper, fondant icing and all. You gotta pour one out for this poor bride who got her wedding photos back and realised someone had edited eyes onto anyone who was snapped blinking.

Yes, it’s as funny as you can imagine.

The bride posted a sample of the photos on Facebook on Thursday where she mentioned she noticed something kinda off when she sussed out the proofs from the photographer who shot her big day.

“I received our proofs back today,” she wrote.

“I noticed that some of the pictures looked odd… come to find out he sent our photos to a company that photoshopped eyes on everyone who blinked.”

Behold, friends, the “editing” this company did to try and “fix” any mid-blink shots. I highly suggest you sit down because these are simply beyond hilarious.

Oh no.

Oh NO.

Oh good lord NOOOOO.

Even the bride fell victim to the gung-ho photo editor who thought they were just being a big help to the newly-married couple.

You can tell this is absolutely one of those wedding photos where the bride and her friend are blinking on purpose. We’ve all done this pose with a friend after a few too many wines.

But nope, that won’t get past whoever was on the tools at the photo editing company. They’ve just gone full Ecce Homo restoration on both of their faces with nary a care for whether their eyes looked normal, matched or even looked human.

I still think about this botched restoration of Ecce Homo from 2012 pic.twitter.com/cVAx0dM3ej — Dr. Moudhy Al-Rashid (@Moudhy) September 28, 2019

The best botched photo has to be of this poor girl who looks like she’s had some kind of unfortunate accident mid-shot. It’s like she’s been deeply fouled by the panorama photo option on someone’s iPhone 6.

This looks like me when I wake up after a three-hour nap and don’t know what time/year/decade it is. This is what I see in the mirror when I’ve had one too many espresso martinis and it feels like I’m moving at warp speed but in slow motion at the same time.

This straight-up looks like Chippy from Tim & Eric’s Awesome Show Great Job but all grown and tizzied up for a big night on the turps.

Good lord these fucked up wedding photos have given me joy deep in my soul.