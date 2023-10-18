Aussies On Reddit Are Spilling The Tea On Their Six-Figure Salaries & The Pay Disparity Is Real

Aussies on Reddit are basically having a dick-measuring competition on the internet by revealing their salaries. However, some of these revelations are truly displaying the grim reality of pay disparity in Australia.

Reddit is truly a place where netizens can talk candidly about a variety of topics, including extremely personal situations. Recently, on the r/Perth subreddit, Aussies have come forward with their salaries after /u/Material-Pop-4522 asked the community, “What do you do for work, do you like it, and how much do you earn?”

Although this kind of question evokes suss vibes (Hello, is this the Australian Taxation Office?), a number of folks gave the Redditor information about their lives beyond the internet.

One person said they “just push buttons” — which is kinda what I’m doing right now — and claimed they earn a six-figure salary.

Another Redditor, who says they work as security in the mines, claimed they earn around $110k a year. A second user said they “manage people” and earn about $220k.

Siri, play “Money, Money, Money” by ABBA.

Although most Redditors dished info on their fancy six-figure salaries, some people who earned less pondered on their salaries and how it impacts their mental health.

“I’m an Education Assistant and I make just over $50k a year,” one Redditor wrote.

“Do I love my job? Definitely yes. Do I think Education Assistants are underpaid? Severely.”

Redditor /u/Joklewebsite opened up about their earnings as a graphic designer and how it’s reduced their self-worth.

“I’m a graphic designer. I enjoy it, but I am admittedly underpaid to the point where I’m embarrassed to say [my salary] and [it] has reduced my self-worth to next to nothing. I can barely afford to live in this city and the cost of doing so is only increasing,” they wrote.

Another person said they make $50k as a “support staff executive” and revealed they wish for “a better job” where they were appreciated, which is fucking grim but the unfortunate reality of most working Aussies.

Another person added that their current position pays around $20k less than their old job, however, it is now worth it as no one “threatens to kill” them while they work.

/u/dball87 was quick to call out Redditors who were spilling on their six-figure salaries, asking the thread if the responses were “reporting bias”.

One person agreed with the Redditor, noting that people who may earn less could be “hesitant” to share their salaries.

“Reporting bias. I’m sure people who earn a poor wage are more hesitant to share it. Also, people who earn really, really well are probably not going to say so. Both for reasons of awkwardness,” Redditor /u/mirata9 replied.

According to news.com.au, some people are literally bullshitting — which is not surprising at all. Have you seen the r/Am I The Asshole stories? The amount of lies on there is ri-donk-ulous.

The publication also reported that the ATO found the average taxable income in Australia was around $68,289 in 2020-2021. On top of that, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the average weekly total earnings for a full-time adult was $1,900 in May 2023.

Well, there you have it. As the old saying goes, do not believe everything you read on the internet. However, I do believe the folks who were extremely candid about being underpaid and how it has truly messed with their well-being.

Justice for those girlies and everyone else who gets paid in dog shit.