Cadbury Favourites is the latest product to be hit with the dreaded shrinkflation phenomenon, but it seems like Aussies are more divided with the change in range over the change in size.

Now I think I can speak for most Aussies when I say we FROTH over a Favourites box. It has everything your tastebuds could desire, including Picnic, Dairy Milk, Flake, Cherry Ripe and Dream. It’s literally the perfect collection of Aussie choccies, and I would go as far as to say that it is a no-fail gift for any occasion.

However, a Reddit post has changed the game for lovers of the variety box.

A user, who goes by u/milkandvaseline, posted a photo on the r/Australia subreddit comparing the OG Favourites to the new ones.

“Shrinkflation has reached Favourites,” the user wrote. They then went onto the biggest, most shook-to-the-core-worthy part of the news. “Dream and Flake now replaced with Caramilk and Twirl.”

UMM, EXCUSE ME? Dream was for the baddies, and Flake definitely gave me nostalgia, especially because it was a part of the Maccas menu for the longest time.

A lot of folks on the thread seem to welcome the Twirl replacement, with one user describing it as “a business Flake.”

Another user jokingly added, “It’s a Flake that’s been to therapy.”

But despite the cheers for Twirl, most users (and myself) are super devo with the loss of a Favourites OG, Dream.

“Twirl replacing flake is fine but no Dream?? That’s like my favourite… (Caramilk is no dream replacement IMO)”, one user wrote.

Another user, who is using a cheeky throwaway Reddit account, shared a theory that suggests Cadbury is phasing out Dream as a product.

“The last 3 Easter seasons, there is no dream egg, and they only have a small amount of the little dream balls usually hidden on a bottom shelf,” the user wrote.

According to 7Life Alex Blair, who is the corporate and government affairs manager of Mondelez International AKA the owners of Cadbury, said, “Caramilk and Twirl are among our most popular products and rightfully deserve their place in the Cadbury Favourites line-up.”

Blair also mentioned that Flake and Dream would be available in bar and share-bag formats. At least we know now that Dream is not going anywhere, despite that Reddit user’s post that lowkey made me panic.

As someone who digs through a Favourites box every Chrissy, I’m truly going to miss getting my annual Dream fix.

RIP Dream and Flake. You guys truly were the OG faves.