Gummy fans have been gooped, gagged and shooketh to the core after they discovered the real flavour of Haribo’s green gummy bears.

Most people who indulge in sweet, little treats usually associate green with flavours like lime, green apple and even watermelon. From Gatorade to Jelly Belly beans, green is used to symbolise and match those listed flavours.

READ MORE Don't Watch This Vid Of Gummy Lollies Being Made If You Enjoy Gummy Lollies

However, a year-old Reddit post has been dug up from the back ends of the interwebs, and fans of Haribo Goldbears were surprised to learn that the green gummy bear is actually strawberry flavour.

In the subreddit r/Mildlyinteresting, user u/1800-bakes-alot shared a pic of a packet of Haribo Goldbears that labelled the flavours of each colour.

Although it is a year-old post the Reddit thread seems to have reached the chaotic social media platform Twitter, and a lot of thoughts and feelings on this odd revelation were shared.

One Twitter user wrote: “Calling the police over whether the green Haribo gummy bears are strawberry or apple.”

calling the police over whether the green haribo gummy bears are strawberry or apple https://t.co/VxXUWOLsHM — Gxxd Boy✨ (@einfach1erik) March 8, 2023

Other users joined in the confusion, with many folks tweeting that they thought the green gummy was either lime or apple.

Nah I’ve just found out the green Haribo gummy bears are strawberry flavour not apple?? — Becki (Taylor’s Version) (@BexyWexy89) April 18, 2023

Sooo, the green Haribo gummy bear flavor is strawberry… All this time I thought it was green apple. 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ — Elleynad Renhcir 🖤 (@AllwayzL8) April 18, 2023

Crazy to find out after all these years I’ve been eating Haribo gummy bears that the green gummy is actually strawberry flavored.. idk wtf I thought.. lime or something.. 😂 — Tony Jr (@tonysworld101) April 19, 2023

I was today years old when I learned that the Green Haribo Gummy Bears were strawberry flavored. Why do I always taste green apple? The brain works in mysterious ways… 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/DNh8zdd1mi — Winston (@19Goldstein84) April 18, 2023

Another Twitter user recounted the moment when they discovered that the blue flavoured shaved ice in India was butterscotch flavour, which is also wild.

People are shocked the GREEN haribo gummy bear candy is flavored STRAWBERRY??



Get a load of my trauma when, growing up in India, I found out that BLUE shaved ice dessert sold on Indian streets is flavored…



BUTTERSCOTCH 😱😱😱🤯🤯🤯 — Ankit Jhunjhunwala (@fuzzyyarns) April 18, 2023

Look, I’m not a candy connoisseur (well, I guess you could call me a Haribo hoe because their gummy products slap) but I’m quite shook at this ultra random piece of info.

Many years ago, Haribo released an all watermelon flavoured gummy bear pack and they were red, so that ruled out that the green bear was that flavour. But strawberry? I would have never guessed it.

One user on the original Reddit thread claimed that Haribo changed the flavours in Germany several years ago. “Green is now apple, and strawberry got a different, brighter shade of red than raspberry,” the user added.

Lemme pop down to the servo to grab a pack and see if all of this is legit. BRB.