An Aussie Influencer Has Gone Viral After A Woman Yelled At Her To ‘Get A Real Fucking Job’

An Aussie reality TV star has gone viral on TikTok after she captured the moment a woman called her out for taking photos in front of a residential building.

TikToker and former Love Island Australia contestant Tayla Mellington (@Taylamell) has gone viral after she posted a storytime detailing the moment where a woman was yelling at her and her friends for taking photos in front of a building in Queensland.

In the TikTok, which reportedly had more than 70K views before it was deleted, Tayla wrote: “POV: story time of a Karen telling us off for taking Instagram photos.”

“We just went and took some content in Marli Residents … We were there taking a photo of Ruby and Izzy was just sitting there and this chick comes up and starts abusing us,” Tayla said.

The former reality TV star went on to reveal some of the things the unnamed woman said, like accusing the influencers of “devaluing the property” and saying that she was “calling the police”. Ruby, Tayla’s friend, said they ignored the woman once she started yelling at them.

“Because you know when someone is going at you, you just ignore it. We’re just not channelling into that energy,” Ruby added.

Things became heated once the woman accused the girls of invading the residents who lived in the building by taking photos in front of their homes.

“She’s like, ‘you’re invading their privacy,’ and I was like, I’m not going into their home. I’m out the front on the footpath is where we take photos, ” Tayla said.

“Anyways, she keeps going, and she goes, ‘Why don’t you get a real job you don’t make money this way.’

“And then she goes, ‘If you were that attractive, you’d get paid to do modelling.’”

Tayla then claimed the woman stuck the middle finger up at them before walking away.

The former Love Island contestant then posted a second video where the woman can be heard yelling at the influencer to “get a real fucking job” and that they’re “not that attractive”.

Ruby, who was present during the ordeal, posted her own version of events on TikTok with a photo of the woman flipping them the bird.

“She was so rude,” Ruby recalled.

“She was like: ‘I’m gonna call the police, I’m gonna call the police,’ and then she was walking off giving us the bird. Happy Saturday.”

Ruby also revealed that she was indeed taking photos for a brand that she was working with.

In my most humble — and probably most unpopular — opinion, I kinda feel bad for these girlies. Of course, there are more pressing issues and problems out there in the world. However, women shouldn’t have to be put down for taking photos.

It wasn’t necessary for the unnamed woman to cuss them out, flip them the bird or tell them to get a “real fucking job”. If they want to be an influencer, let them be.

According to the influencers, they were also shooting towards the street rather than inside someone’s home, but I do understand the concern surrounding people’s privacy.

Honestly, I reckon the whole thing could’ve been avoided if the anonymous woman was just a little kinder to the influencers instead of yelling at them to get a real fucking job.