Love Island UK Winners Ekin-Su And Davide Might Be Back Together So Love Isn’t Dead I Guess

Love Island UK 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have sparked rumours that they’ve rekindled their relationship after posting a series of Instagram Stories and personally, I am relieved. For a second there, I was worried that Love Island was selling us a false narrative that the show wasn’t just about going to an island full of hot people to find a genuine, life-long connection, but rather just to get clout and brand deals.



That was a joke but it really does seem like these two have rekindled things and that’s beautiful.



Yesterday, muscly Italian businessman Davide posted some beautiful snaps and videos of a beachside resort in Turkey on his IG Stories.



Later, he shared a pic of himself sitting at a dinner table in front of a delicious array of food. In case you were wondering, the pic was clearly taken (with flash) by the person he was dining with.

(Image Source: Instagram / Davide Sanclimenti)

But if you were wondering who could be behind the camera, you don’t have to wait for long. While Davide and his guest enjoyed their dessert, we enjoyed a new serving of tea because he revealed that his guest was none other than his ex-girlfriend Ekin-Su.



He posted a picture of her with a glass of champagne and a lil’ birthday cake with the caption: “Despite all the storms, I wanted to make this day special for you. Enjoy the moment, make a wish, and blow hard. Happy birthday Ekin-Su,” he said, tagging her IG.



Once, just once, I want a beautiful Italian man to take me out to a luxurious resort for my birthday and tell me to blow hard.

Manifesting this for me, TBH. (Image Source: Instagram / Davide Sanclimenti)

Ekin-Su promptly shared his Story, captioning it: “Surprising me like always. Thank you for a good birthday.”



Naturally, this prompted a lot of fans to suspect that these two Love Island alums had rekindled their romance.

The pair reportedly broke up in June this year, after 11 months together and a few cheating rumours. Davide was the one to share the news with their followers by posting an IG story that read.



“Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time. I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible,” he wrote.



According to insider sources speaking to UK tabloid The Mirror, Ekin-su was “gutted” about the split and worked hard to make it work.



“She has stood by Davide after a series of cheating rumours, and was surprised when he decided to chuck it all in,” the source claimed.



Well, there you have it.



I wish nothing but the best for the genetically-blessed reality stars.



(Image Source: Getty Images / John Phillips)