Love Island UK Winners Ekin-Su And Davide Might Be Back Together So Love Isn’t Dead I Guess

Love Island UK 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have sparked rumours that they’ve rekindled their relationship after posting a series of Instagram Stories and personally, I am relieved. For a second there, I was worried that Love Island was selling us a false narrative that the show wasn’t just about going to an island full of hot people to find a genuine, life-long connection, but rather just to get clout and brand deals.
That was a joke but it really does seem like these two have rekindled things and that’s beautiful.
Yesterday, muscly Italian businessman Davide posted some beautiful snaps and videos of a beachside resort in Turkey on his IG Stories.
Later, he shared a pic of himself sitting at a dinner table in front of a delicious array of food. In case you were wondering, the pic was clearly taken (with flash) by the person he was dining with.
But if you were wondering who could be behind the camera, you don’t have to wait for long. While Davide and his guest enjoyed their dessert, we enjoyed a new serving of tea because he revealed that his guest was none other than his ex-girlfriend Ekin-Su.
He posted a picture of her with a glass of champagne and a lil’ birthday cake with the caption: “Despite all the storms, I wanted to make this day special for you. Enjoy the moment, make a wish, and blow hard. Happy birthday Ekin-Su,” he said, tagging her IG.
Once, just once, I want a beautiful Italian man to take me out to a luxurious resort for my birthday and tell me to blow hard.
Ekin-Su promptly shared his Story, captioning it: “Surprising me like always. Thank you for a good birthday.”
Naturally, this prompted a lot of fans to suspect that these two Love Island alums had rekindled their romance.
The pair reportedly broke up in June this year, after 11 months together and a few cheating rumours. Davide was the one to share the news with their followers by posting an IG story that read.
“Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.
“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time. I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible,” he wrote.
According to insider sources speaking to UK tabloid The Mirror, Ekin-su was “gutted” about the split and worked hard to make it work.
“She has stood by Davide after a series of cheating rumours, and was surprised when he decided to chuck it all in,” the source claimed.
Well, there you have it.
I wish nothing but the best for the genetically-blessed reality stars.
