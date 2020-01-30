The Australian Open semi-final showdown between Ash Barty and Sofia Kenin was a bloody tense affair, with the 21-year-old American crushing Barty‘s hopeful path to the crown. Amongst the drama, however, many couldn’t help but notice a certain similarity between the duo. And when I say similarity, I mean the same outfit. (*Giddy school kid giggles*)

Although it’s not uncommon to see two tennis players in the same get-up (given that most brands produce Australian Open-specific attire and most players are sponsored by a particularly brand), I still can’t help but experience a deep, twisted sense of schadenfreude, wondering if either opponent feels awkward about wearing the same thing… mostly because I’m a messy bitch who lives for the drama.

Anyhoo, here’s the pre-match photo taken of the duo:

This reminds me of the time I rocked up to year 12 formal in a bright turquoise blazer jacket, only to find another year 12 in the same bright turquoise blazer jacket. It was a very specific jacket. I still haven’t recovered.

Glad Ash has a white hat on because the same outfit was messing with me! Let’s go Ash! #Barty #AusOpen — Kara Johnson (@__KaraJohnson) January 30, 2020

Many on Twitter were quick to notice the on-court twinning, which led to some pretty iconic serves.

As the lower ranked player Kenin should have worn the clash strip.#AusOpen — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) January 30, 2020

Now it’s time for me to go back into post-match mourning.

Barty, you’re still a winner in my eyes. Legend.