Ash Barty is out of the Australian Open, falling in her bid to become the first Australian woman to reach a home Grand Slam final since 1980 after being rolled by American Sofia Kenin in the semi final.

Barty, the tournament’s number one seed, was virtually steamrolled in the straight-sets loss to the US 14th seed, going down 7-6 (8-6), 7-5.

Barty squandered numerous chances to close out both sets against the American, giving up two set points in the first set tie breaker, and a further two when up a break 5-4 in the second.

Kenin now advances to her first career Grand Slam final, having never made it past the fourth round of a Grand Slam before this one, let alone a quarter or semi final. The 21-year-old is also the youngest woman to reach an Australian Open final since Ana Ivanovic qualified for the decider in 2008.

Kenin will now face the winner of today’s other semi final between 4th seed Simona Halep and unseeded Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza.

Clutch Kenin@SofiaKenin collects a 7-6(6) 7-5 win over world No. 1 Barty to reach her first Grand Slam final and become the youngest Melbourne finalist since 2008.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/vPxrtFzgZU — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020

As for our Ashy, bloody…. there’s always next year.