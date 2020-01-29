Well, turns out not even the number one tennis player in the world gets special treatment from our trusty Australian Open security – footage has emerged of Rafael Nadal being stopped at Melbourne Park for failing to show proper accreditation.

The ATP tour released a video of Nadal marching through the entrance to the player’s area, before being halted by security, who asked to check ID. Nadal didn’t have any accreditation on him, because, well, it’s Nadal, but, being the good sport he is, understood the procedure and patiently waited. He was eventually given access, giving Mr Security Man™ a friendly pat on the shoulder and grinning as he walked passed a huge poster of his silhouette on the wall.

A class act by the world number one.

The internet has praised both parties – Nadal for being understanding, and the security for merely doing what they’ve asked to do.

This comes a year after footage was captured of Roger Federer receiving similar treatment. Just like Nadal’s case, both the security guard and Feds were gracious about the situation.

Hey, at least we can have faith in our Australian Open security team, who are just doing their job dutifully… and are exceptional at keeping everyone humble. Brava.