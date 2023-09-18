Two 20 Y.O. Women Have Been Taken To Hospital & One 34 Y.O. Man Is Injured After Stabbing At ANU 

Three people have been injured after a stabbing that took place at the Australian National University (ANU) around 2:45pm on Monday, the ABC reports.

In a statement from ACT police, it’s been confirmed that two 20 year-old females have been taken to hospital for stab wounds, one is in a critical condition and the other is in a stable condition.

Police also confirm that a 34 year-old male was allegedly assaulted and received minor injuries, but was not taken to hospital.

A 24 year-old male, who police do not believe to be a student is in custody for the incident. No other people are being sought by police.

In an email directed to all students and staff at ANU, they were urged to stay away from Fellows Oval near the Chifley Library, but there is no threat to the community.

Police urge any person who has mobile phone footage of the incident is urged to immediately attend City Police Station to provide that footage to police. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppers.com.au referencing P2193413.