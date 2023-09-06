22 Y.O. Man Who Allegedly Killed A Paramedic At A Syd Macca’s Has Now Been Hit With New Charges

A 22-year-old man who allegedly killed a NSW paramedic at a Sydney McDonald’s in April of this year has now been hit with a new charges over an alleged “mini rampage” ahead of the stabbing.

Sydney Morning Herald reported that Jordan Fineanganofo fronted Campbelltown Local Court on Wednesday over the new charges after police determined that he had allegedly assaulted and robbed people not known to him prior to allegedly attacking and killing 29-year-old paramedic Steven Tougher.

The much-loved paramedic was buying a meal at Campbelltown McDonald’s at the conclusion of his night shift with a colleague at about 5.30am on April 14 when he was killed.

Tougher’s colleague sounded the duress alarm during the alleged attack which summoned emergency services. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

The additional charges stem from attacks that allegedly occurred on April 13 and 14 across Blair Athol, Ingleburn and Raby in Sydney’s south-west. One day prior to the death of Tougher.

Appearing at Macquarie Fields police station on July 27 while in custody, Fineanganofo was hit with multiple new charges including common assault, destroying or damaging property, being armed with intent, two counts of attempted wounding with intent, and stealing.

He was refused bail on the murder charge and is currently still behind bars.

Tougher’s wife Madison was pregnant at the time of his death and she’s since given birth to their baby girl, naming her Lily-Mae Stevie Tougher.

More than $400,000 was raised for his family in just five days after his untimely passing.

The publication added that Steven Tougher was the first paramedic to die from an alleged violent assault while working for NSW Ambulance.