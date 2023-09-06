Human Remains Found In Queensland Gemfields Identified As Man Who Went Missing 15 Years Ago

The human remains found in central Queensland’s gemfields have been identified as belonging to Francis Patrick Foley, who is believed to have been murdered almost 15 years ago.

Foley, known as Frank, was last seen at his home in the Reward Fossicking Area near Rubyvale about December 23, 2008.

Several days later, a neighbour went to check on him at his home following a flood in the area, only to find an exploded gas bottle and Foley’s wallet.

Police later identified the 62-year-old’s blood at the home and determined a shotgun blast had damaged the gas bottle and the property’s front entrance.

Neighbours reported that they’d heard gunshots around the same time Foley was last seen.

In 2013, an inquest found that Foley was likely dead, although it did not link anyone to his death.

Foley’s disappearance faced a breakthrough in July last year when a gem fossicker found human remains in Sheep Station Creek, approximately 1km downstream from Foley’s home.

DNA analysis, with assistance from the Australian Federal Police, confirmed that the remains were those of Foley.

On Tuesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Tara Kentwell said police were examining Sheep Station Creek for more evidence, with searchers and excavators on-site.

Police were also re-interviewing neighbours.

“We do believe that with public assistance, irrespective of the passage of time, this crime can be solved, offenders can be brought to justice and we can provide some closure to friends, family and friends,” Kentwell told reporters, per The Guardian.

She noted that police have identified a number of people of interest.

“We’re keeping an open mind and that’s why we’re here today to appeal to the community to provide us information so we can progress our investigation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Foley’s son, Shaun Charlton, pleaded for public help to find his father’s killer.

“I’m from a small town, I know that sort of town Rubyvale is and I know people know,” he said. “I’ve missed my dad now for 15 years…

“Please help me find my dad’s killer and my family help find my father’s killer.”

Detectives have also offered up a $500,000 reward for help in their investigation into Foley’s death.