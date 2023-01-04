Content Warning: This article contains mentions of coercion, sexual exploitation and rape.

Romanian authorities have seized 11 luxury cars owned by misogynist influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan after they were arrested on human trafficking charges on December 29. I hope he is crying in his cockroach-infested detention centre.

The car collection worth millions of dollars was taken from Tate’s Bucharest property amid an investigation into the pair’s alleged kidnapping, imprisonment and abuse of several women.

Andrew Tate’s seized cars included a $2.9 million USD ($4.2 million AUD) Bugatti Chiron, which he mentioned in his childish tweet to 20-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg one day before his arrest.

On December 28, the 36-year-old former kickboxer tweeted at Thunberg that he had 33 cars and “My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo”.

He asked Thunberg to “please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Thunberg quickly replied with perhaps the greatest Twitter takedown of all time: “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Within a day it became one of Twitter’s all-time most popular posts with nearly four million likes and 300 million views at the time this article was published.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Someone even updated Tate’s Wikipedia to list his loss to Thunberg in his kickboxing results.

🚨BREAKING Andrew Tate @Cobratate Wikipedia has been officially updated. The latest Kickboxing match result with @GretaThunberg added to his record as a Loss on his Wikipedia. CC: @ZAGrrl pic.twitter.com/mTPWRJSTZX — RΛISINI ライシニ (@iamraisini) December 29, 2022

An enraged Tate then posted an extremely cringe two-minute response video on December 29. Partway through the footage someone off-screen hands Tate two pizza boxes from Jerry’s Pizza, a Romanian chain. Romanian authorities were able to track down Tate’s whereabouts and arrest him later that day.

The self-titled “success coach” and his brother were arrested for allegedly holding six women as “virtual prisoners” and forcing them to film pornography for subscribers of Tate’s “Hustler University”.

Tate moved from the United States to Romania last year to evade charges amid a separate rape investigation. He was accused of being in an “organized criminal group” that had allegedly raped a woman.

Tate was also investigated over allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse in the UK in 2015, during his time as a contestant on Big Brother. UK authorities declined to prosecute.

The Tate Brothers are being held at a Romanian detention centre for 30 days as the investigation continues.

Let’s hope those cars are crushed into cubes.

