Content Warning: This article contains mentions of coercion, physical violence, sexual exploitation and rape.

The world’s worst bloke Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested by Romanian authorities as part of an investigation into human trafficking. According to early (yet to be verified) reports, authorities used pizza branding visible in a Twitter video published by Andrew to verify that he was at his Romanian house.

Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) released a statement on Thursday confirming it raided the homes of suspects linked to coercion, physical violence, sexual exploitation and rape.

The Tate brothers were not named in the statement, but local publication Gândul confirmed it did indeed pertain to them.

The statement alleged that the suspects used the “loverboy method” to lure women to their homes on the promise of romance. They then forced the women to work as pornographic models as per local news site G4.

In a series of videos reshared by online publication Dexerto, Andrew can be seen wearing a hoodie while Romanian authorities place him into the back seat of a police car.

His brother Tristan can be seen walking behind him.

Both brothers are in handcuffs.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been reportedly arrested by Romanian authorities in human trafficking investigation



pic.twitter.com/duoUUmcRDE — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 29, 2022

The Romanian pizza chain appearing in Andrew Tate’s response video to Greta Thunberg was reportedly used as proof for Romanian authorities to confirm his presence in the country, leading to the arrest of him and his brother in a human trafficking probe pic.twitter.com/MD0cved7q5 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 29, 2022

The arrest comes just days after Andrew was absolutely destroyed on Twitter by 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Published on December 28, Greta’s re-tweet quickly became one of Twitter’s all-time most-popular posts reaching nearly three million “likes” and almost 200 million views at the time of writing.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Andrew was clearly enraged that his small dick energy was put on display for the entire world to see, so he published an extremely cringe response video.

It was this particular video that supposedly allowed authorities to confirm Tate’s whereabouts since the pizzas featured were purchased from Jerry’s Pizza, a Romanian chain.

To save you the pain of having to watch the entire video, the vibe is essentially Andrew attempting to rebut Greta by saying “I know you are but what am I?”.

It was giving “grade three argument in the school playground”. The whole spectacle was actually kinda…sad.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg



The world was curious.



And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

Some Twitter users have been sceptical that the pizza box branding was in fact used to trace and subsequently arrest Andrew.

This is because Andrew had already posted a video confirming he was in Romania on December 26.

It is possible, however, that authorities used the pizzas to confirm he was at his residence, rather than just anywhere in the country.

Andrew Tate gained notoriety this year by encouraging his fans to share clips of him to TikTok saying deliberately provocative shit.

The aim of the game was to lure people into his subscription-based get-rich-quick scheme called Hustlers University.

His vile persona eventually got him banned from TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Recently, however, Andrew was permitted back on Twitter when new CEO Elon Musk took over the company.

More to come.