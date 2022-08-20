CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape and violence.

Despicable human Andrew Tate has finally been banned from Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Good.

Meta told Insider that the Facebook and Instagram ban was a result of Tate violating its policies on hate speech and “dangerous organisations and individuals”. It’s a permanent ban and Tate will be unable to have a presence on either platform.

Somehow Tate had 4.7 million Instagram followers tuning in to his content which included encouraging men to beat women to keep them in line. Deeply concerning.

Instagram’s community guidelines stipulate that it will “remove content that contains credible threats or hate speech, content that targets private individuals to degrade or shame them”.

It is a boundary Tate crossed a long time ago, with domestic violence campaigners insisting that he be removed from Instagram for spreading his incredibly dangerous views.

A TikTok spokesperson also confirmed to Insider that Tate’s account with over 100,000 followers was banned, saying that “misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok”.

While the investigation into Tate’s content is “ongoing”, a quick search on the platform shows that there are many fan accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers. TikTok is using technology to scrub any copycat clips of Tate’s prohibited content though and working to ensure it can’t appear on For You pages.

Earlier this week, Tate was a topic of conversation on The Project, where co-host Rachel Corbett called out TikTok’s failure in removing Tate’s misogynistic content. “When kids look at Instagram and TikTok, and the idea of 11.6 billion views as a success, that then says, ‘Well those views must be good, because look at how famous he is. So I want to emulate that.’ It’s just really dangerous,” said Corbett.

“I feel like TikTok has a responsibility, particularly if those are in the terms of their platform, to remove misogynistic posts. To not be feeding that out even more and feeding the beast.”

Tate was suspended from Twitter in 2017 when he tweeted that women should “bear some responsibility” for being raped. Tate’s YouTube still exists and the platform is making millions in ad revenue from his content.

Tate has responded to the Facebook and Instagram ban in a lengthy statement to The Mirror. He said his platform was “a beacon of light” where he could teach people how to “respect one another”, among other wild claims.

Excuse me while I vomit.