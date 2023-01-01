CONTENT WARNING: This article contains mentions of human trafficking, kidnapping, coercion and allegations of rape.

World’s worst person Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania last week on charges of human trafficking, and apparently Romanian prison conditions are… pretty terrible. Let me find my tiny violin.

The Tate brothers are under investigation for the alleged kidnapping of two young women from the town of Voluntari. They’re currently being held at a Romanian detention centre for 30 days.

While the detention centre hasn’t been named, The Sun dug into general prison conditions in the country and they are pretty cooked.

A report carried out by the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in May 2021 revealed some horrendous stuff, including the fact that prisoners stay locked up in their tiny, squalid cells for 23 hours a day and are allowed out for one hour of “outdoor recreation”.

The report also read: “Material conditions in all the prisons visited were generally poor, with cells dilapidated, lacking equipment (storage space, tables and chairs), and mattresses and bedding worn out and infested with bed bugs and cockroaches.”

While this kind of shit is inhumane for 99.9 per cent of prisoners, it seems appropriate for a vile waste of oxygen like Andrew Tate.

Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) released a statement on Thursday confirming it raided the homes of suspects linked to coercion, physical violence, sexual exploitation and rape.

While Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were not named in the statement, but local publication Gândul confirmed it pertained to them.

Unfortunately, it looks like Andrew Tate is still posting to Twitter somehow. Looks like even an arrest can’t shut this idiot up.

Both Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have denied the allegations against them. The Sun reports that they are expected to appeal the decision to hold them in custody.