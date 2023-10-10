Yr New Personal Shoppers (AKA Us) Have Found 52 Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sales For Ya

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If, for some unholy reason, you slept on Amazon Australia’s massive Prime Day sales earlier this year (and are quietly kicking yourself), we’re here as your online shopping fairy godmother to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the amazing Amazon Prime Big Deal Days happening over the next 48 hours.

Kicking things off from today (Tuesday, October 10), and running until midnight on Wednesday, October 11, you’ll have exactly 48 hours to stack your cart to the brim with sales across fashion, beauty, homewares, tech and more.

So if that all sounds as bloody good to you as it does to us, then allow us to walk you through all the deets.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sales 2023

The official sales kicked off bright and early this morning, and they’re looking good, real good! Below, you’ll find discounts on big name brands like GHD, L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline, Olaplex, Adidas, Bonds, Crocs, American Tourister, Samsonite, Bosch, Breville, DeLonghi, ECOVACS, Eufy, Miele, Philips, Sunbeam, Nintendo, PlayStation, BOSE, Instax and Amazon Echo, Kindle and Fire TV devices.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Homewares & Appliance Sales

Sunbeam

Instant Brands —Up to 49 per cent off select appliances

—Up to 49 per cent off select appliances DeLonghi — Up to 47 per cent off on DeLonghi kitchen and cooling appliances

— Up to 47 per cent off on DeLonghi kitchen and cooling appliances ECOVACS Robot Vacuums — Up to 50 per cent off on select robot vacuums

— Up to 50 per cent off on select robot vacuums Eufy — Up to 32 per cent off Eufy smart home security and robot vacuums

— Up to 32 per cent off Eufy smart home security and robot vacuums Philips —Up to 47 per cent off on select kitchen and home appliances

—Up to 47 per cent off on select kitchen and home appliances Sunbeam — Up to 47 per cent off on select Sunbeam appliances

— Up to 47 per cent off on select Sunbeam appliances Roborock Robot Vacuums — Up to 36 per cent off select robot vacuums

— Up to 36 per cent off select robot vacuums Nutribullet — Up to 32 per cent off on select appliances

— Up to 32 per cent off on select appliances Bosch — Up to 40 per cent off on select Bosch products

— Up to 40 per cent off on select Bosch products Koala — Up to 20 per cent off Koala mattresses, sofas and more

— Up to 20 per cent off Koala mattresses, sofas and more Russell Hobbs — Up to 37 per cent off on select Russell Hobbs appliances

— Up to 37 per cent off on select Russell Hobbs appliances Ergotune — Up to 20 per cent off select office chairs

— Up to 20 per cent off select office chairs Breville — Save on select Breville espresso machines and kitchen appliances

— Save on select Breville espresso machines and kitchen appliances Hoover — Save up to 35 per cent off select carpet washers

— Save up to 35 per cent off select carpet washers LEGO — Save up to 47 off select LEGO sets, including Marvel, Star Wars and more

— Save up to 47 off select LEGO sets, including Marvel, Star Wars and more Miele — Save up to 41 per cent off select vacuum cleaners

You can shop more of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day homewares and appliance sales below.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Tech and Gaming Sales

Bose

Amazon Echo devices — Up to 75 per cent off on select Amazon Echo devices with 2 for $40 on the Echo Pop, and over 50 per cent off on the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

— Up to 75 per cent off on select Amazon Echo devices with 2 for $40 on the Echo Pop, and over 50 per cent off on the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Fire TV devices — 50 per cent off on select Fire TV devices, including the brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube

— 50 per cent off on select Fire TV devices, including the brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube Apple — Up to 25 per cent off on select Apple products

— Up to 25 per cent off on select Apple products Bose — Up to 51 per cent off on select Bose Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker

— Up to 51 per cent off on select Bose Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker PlayStation — Up to 31 per cent off on select PlayStation products

— Up to 31 per cent off on select PlayStation products Sennheiser — Up to 55 per cent off on select Sennheiser products

— Up to 55 per cent off on select Sennheiser products Samsung — Up to 55 per cent off on select products from the Samsung

— Up to 55 per cent off on select products from the Samsung Sony — Up to 40 per cent off on select Sony Bravia LED 4K TVs, headphones, soundbars and more

— Up to 40 per cent off on select Sony Bravia LED 4K TVs, headphones, soundbars and more Ring — Up to 33 per cent off on Ring home security systems

— Up to 33 per cent off on Ring home security systems Corsair — Up to 40 per cent off on select Corsair products

— Up to 40 per cent off on select Corsair products Logitech — Up to 53 per cent off on select Logitech products

— Up to 53 per cent off on select Logitech products Lenovo — Up to 46 per cent off on Lenovo laptops and accessories

— Up to 46 per cent off on Lenovo laptops and accessories SnapWireless — 25 per cent off SnapWireless travel electronics

— 25 per cent off SnapWireless travel electronics Razor — Up to 53 per cent off on select Razor products

— Up to 53 per cent off on select Razor products Yamaha — Up to 50 per cent off on select Yamaha electronics and speakers

— Up to 50 per cent off on select Yamaha electronics and speakers Nintendo — Save on select games

— Save on select games DELL — Up to 35 per cent off select laptops and PC accessories, along with 33 per cent off select monitors

— Up to 35 per cent off select laptops and PC accessories, along with 33 per cent off select monitors LG — Up to 41 per cent off select monitors

— Up to 41 per cent off select monitors SanDisk — Save up to 60 per cent off select storage solutions

You can shop more of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day tech and gaming sales below.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Fashion Sales

Nike

Nike —Up to 50 per cent off select Nike products

—Up to 50 per cent off select Nike products Birkenstock — Up to 50 per cent off select Birkenstock products

— Up to 50 per cent off select Birkenstock products Hoka — Up to 50 per cent off select Hoka products

— Up to 50 per cent off select Hoka products Bonds — Up to 52 per cent off a range of Bonds products

— Up to 52 per cent off a range of Bonds products Casio —Up to 59 per cent off select Casio watches

—Up to 59 per cent off select Casio watches Lacoste — Up to 54 per cent off select Lacoste apparel, shoes and more

— Up to 54 per cent off select Lacoste apparel, shoes and more Crocs — Up to 44 per cent off select Crocs styles

— Up to 44 per cent off select Crocs styles New Balance — Up to 40 per cent off a range of New Balance shoes

— Up to 40 per cent off a range of New Balance shoes Adidas — Up to 49 per cent off select Adidas apparel

— Up to 49 per cent off select Adidas apparel Calvin Klein — Up to 51 per cent off select CK clothing, shoes and more

— Up to 51 per cent off select CK clothing, shoes and more The North Face — Up to 36 per cent off select North Face clothing, shoes and accessories

You can shop more of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day fashion sales below.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Beauty and Wellness Sales

Mermade Haircare

Garmin — Up to 54 per cent off on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers

— Up to 54 per cent off on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers GHD — Up to 49 per cent off on select GHD products

— Up to 49 per cent off on select GHD products Braun —Up to 49 per cent off on select Braun products

—Up to 49 per cent off on select Braun products Remington — Up to 49 per cent off on select Remington products

— Up to 49 per cent off on select Remington products Philips — Up to 49 per cent off on select Philips products

— Up to 49 per cent off on select Philips products Mermade Hair — Up to 38 per cent off on select Mermade Hair stylers

You can shop more of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day Beauty and Wellness sales below.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days in Australia 2023?

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2023 officially kicks off on Tuesday, October 10, with local deals via Amazon Australia running for 48 hours until 11:59pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, October 11.

Deals from the UK, US and Japan will also be available via Amazon Australia through the Amazon Global Store until 5pm (AEDT) on October 12, meaning Australian Prime members can access 65 hours of epic deals.

How do I get access to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $9.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might even already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up, you get free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale is done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.

What is Amazon Prime Day Australia?

The first official Amazon Prime Day kicked off back in 2018 when the Prime service was first launched in Australia. The event saw huge sales across shopping categories like home, tech, health, fitness, beauty and more. Since it was such a success the first time around, they bring it back every year. Praise be!

Think of Amazon Prime Deal Days as Prime Day lite — a smaller, but equally as juicy version of the famous sale event.

It’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on a bunch of products you’ve been eyeing or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Become an Amazon Prime member ahead of time: Prime offers the best shopping, savings, and entertainment. New customers in Australia can join Prime by clicking here and signing up for Amazon’s 30-day free trial and then pay $9.99 per month or save 30 per cent with an annual membership at $79.

Prime offers the best shopping, savings, and entertainment. New customers in Australia can join Prime by clicking here and signing up for Amazon’s 30-day free trial and then pay $9.99 per month or save 30 per cent with an annual membership at $79. Download the app: Customers can browse, search and shop millions of items from their fingertips, track their orders in real time, and even get alerts when their saved items go on sale just by using the Amazon app.

Customers can browse, search and shop millions of items from their fingertips, track their orders in real time, and even get alerts when their saved items go on sale just by using the Amazon app. Amazon Wishlist: Create an Amazon Wishlist ahead of time to help map out what you need and then turn on your deals notifications so that you know the minute they come on sale.

