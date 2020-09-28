It’s the business end of this truly wild year, and we mean that quite literally. With the remaining months of this year mercifully dwindling, the biggest retail days of the year are just about upon us. Chief among them, the heavingly massive Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Though they’ve been tight-lipped about exactly when and where their annual sales bonanza would be going down, Amazon have confirmed this afternoon that Prime Day will be kicking off at exactly 12:00am AEDT on Tuesday, October 13th.

The mammoth annual day is set to run through until 11:59pm AEDT on Wednesday, October 14th. With some of the Global Store deals continuing on until Thursday, October 15th.

What to expect from such a day, such an auspicious occasion as Amazon Prime Day? The short answer is “bloody heaps.”

Last year’s event not only included a metric tonne of bargains for Amazon Prime members from brands both big and small, it also coincided with a truly mammoth Prime Day Concert that was headlined by Taylor Swift, would you believe.

Whether celebrations of that scale are repeated in a year where we’ve had to deal with [gestures vaguely] all of that remains to be seen. But we do know that brands such as Bosch, Huggies, Samsung, Gobe and Zenify are involved this year, so whatever else they’ve got planned… expect it to be big.

The sales and promotions are only available to members of the Amazon Prime program. But the good news is that, if you’re not, you don’t have to crack open your wallet to get on board.

Amazon Prime currently has a free 30-day trial on the go, one that’ll sail you comfortably through Prime Day 2020. And if you’re keen to be a savvy so-and-so, you can do that right here.

Beyond that, it’s best to keep an eye out for the various deals and such that’ll be unveiled as October 13th draws nearer. Amazon Prime Day has its very own and very special landing page that you can watch like a hawk. A hawk hungry for savings.

Either way, the Day Of Deals is almost upon us, folks. Prepare your bank accounts accordingly.